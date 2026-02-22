New York, NY – Baraka Prosperity Partners, a physician-led, Shariah-aligned healthcare investment platform, is targeting US$250 million in institutional capital to expand its healthcare operating and real asset strategy across the United States and Jordan.

The capital is intended to anchor the development of a large-scale outpatient and specialty medical hub in Jordan, where sustained regional instability and refugee inflows have placed significant strain on national healthcare infrastructure. The initiative is designed to strengthen long-term clinical capacity, governance standards, and asset-backed delivery models through private-sector investment.

The raise represents a tenfold increase over the firm’s inaugural US$25 million vehicle, which supported investments including a minority position in the US$46 million Maple Commons mixed-use medical development and the expansion of EyeStudioNY in upstate New York.

Baraka’s portfolio allocation targets:

- 40% in physician-led medical service organizations (MSOs)

- 30% in healthcare real estate

- 20% in international healthcare ventures

- 10% in opportunistic and liquidity reserves

Structured as an evergreen platform, the strategy enables continuous capital deployment into operating healthcare assets rather than fixed-cycle exits. The model prioritizes physician governance, operational discipline, and long-duration value creation over traditional five-year private equity timelines.

“When you’re investing in the welfare of a child, you’re not going to see results for 40 years,” said Dr. Amjad Hammad, Founder and CEO. “If we focus on clinical excellence and disciplined operations, EBITDA grows as a consequence — not as the objective.”

The firm is currently engaged in discussions with regional financial institutions, development finance institutions, and family offices as part of the capital formation process. The institutional raise is targeting a final close in Q2 2026.

Upon stabilization of core operating and real estate assets — targeted around 2028 — Baraka intends to evaluate a potential long-tenor Sukuk structure designed to provide income-oriented investors access to stabilized healthcare cash flows. Any such issuance would be subject to final structuring, regulatory review, and Shariah governance processes at the appropriate stage.

Baraka Prosperity Partners operates at the intersection of physician governance, ethical capital, and cross-border healthcare infrastructure — connecting US operating depth with long-term emerging market development.

Media Contact

Kevin Donnellan

Baraka Prosperity Partners

kdonnellan@barakaprosperity.com