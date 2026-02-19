Conversations around Nigeria’s investment climate gained renewed momentum following insights shared at the European Business Chamber Nigeria (Eurocham) Annual Conference and Expo, where business leaders underscored the need for predictable economic regulations to sustain investor confidence and unlock long‑term capital commitments.

Speaking at the roundtable on European Business Perspectives in Nigeria, APM Terminals Nigeria CEO, Frederik Klinke, emphasised that while recent reforms have created cautious optimism, consistency remains the decisive factor for long-term investment.

“Nigeria has enormous potential, and recent reforms show promise. But potential alone is not enough,” Klinke said.

“Only consistent implementation, not just policy announcements, will build the predictability investors require to commit capital with confidence.”

He noted that recent improvements in macroeconomic stability, especially in the foreign exchange market, have supported growth.

“Having an exchange rate that you can rely on is crucial for us as a business. Our ability to invest is hinged on the reliability of the currency,” he said, adding that more predictable economic regulations would strengthen investment decisions.

At the same forum, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Markets, Senator Osita Izunaso, highlighted the strong performance of Nigeria’s equities market, which delivered returns of over 50% in 2025.

He described the capital market’s performance as a “signal to the world that Nigeria is gradually emerging as a credible destination for capital,” noting that the market had played a strategic role in recapitalising the banking and insurance sectors, raising over N3 trillion in the process.

Izunaso added that the anticipated listing of the Dangote Refinery could mark a defining moment for market depth and investor participation: “Such a listing will not only deepen market capitalisation and liquidity, but it will also allow Nigerians and global investors to participate directly in one of Africa’s most significant assets.”

Eurocham Nigeria President, Yann Gilbert, examined the broader geopolitical environment, noting that global pressures were forcing both governments and businesses to rethink how they operate.

“In moments like this, resilience does not come from standing alone,” he said.

“It comes from staying with close, trusted partners, building alliances and remaining agile in the face of uncertainty.”

Eurocham Nigeria, a private-sector-led body representing European companies, continues to push for reforms that strengthen the business environment and deepen economic cooperation between Nigeria and Europe.

‎

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

