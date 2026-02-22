Cairo — First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) announced the launch of the “ Green Schools for a Sustainable Future” Initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education and Ain El Bee'ah Association for Environmental, Agricultural Services and Sustainable Development, marking a pioneering model for integrating sustainability, education, and environmental responsibility within public schools in Egypt.

The initiative will be implemented at Asmaa Secondary School for Girls under the Maadi Educational Administration in Cairo Governorate, represents a comprehensive approach that combines environmental infrastructure, education, and community engagement. It supports national objectives related to inclusive economic growth and environmental sustainability, while positioning civil society organizations as key partners in executing development initiatives.

The project includes a greywater treatment unit for irrigation powered by solar energy system, and a green area featuring tree planting with an integrated irrigation network. Waste segregation units for organic and solid waste are also will be distributed throughout the school, improving resource management and contributing to a reduction in carbon emissions. It targets environmental awareness for approximately 3,500 students and 150 teachers through awareness programs. The initiative also helps lower the site temperature by nearly four to five degrees Celsius, supporting efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change while creating a healthier learning environment.

Mr. Ahmed Mamdouh Hassan, Chief Corporate Governance Officer, Board Secretary, and Head of Sustainability at FABMISR, said: “At FABMISR, sustainability is not a concept—it is a responsibility. Through the ‘ Green Schools for a Sustainable Future’ Initiative, we are supporting national priorities under Egypt’s Vision 2030,sustainable developments goals and the Go Green Initiative and investing in education as a driver of long-term environmental and social impact. This project reflects our commitment to developing scalable, measurable models that create real value for communities and future generations.”

Ahmed Moawad, Chairman of Ain El Bee'ah Association, added: “Ain El Bee'ah Association is a proactive partner in implementing this initiative, drawing on its expertise in environmental education and sustainable development. Through awareness programs and practical applications, we aim to achieve measurable and tangible impact. Transforming schools into green models is not merely an environmental project—it is an investment in a generation capable of leading the transition to a more sustainable society.”

Through this initiative, FABMISR continues to reinforce its position as a responsible financial institution, committed to supporting national development priorities and driving meaningful, long-term impact through sustainability-led partnerships.

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 73 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.38 trillion (USD 376 billion) as of September-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

