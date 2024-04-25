Tunis: Ciments Jbel Oust, a construction materials manufacturing plant and part of the Votorantim Cimentos group, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in Tunisia for 2024. This acknowledges the company’s commitment towards fostering an environment and culture of respect, pride amongst its employees. According to the company results, 88% of the employees said it's a great workplace compared to 75% in a typical company in the same industry in Tunisia.

Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to the HR practices.

In a statement from Abdelkader Nciri, CEO of the company, he said "Our certification as 'Best Place to Work' demonstrates our commitment to the well-being of our employees. It is an external validation of our efforts to create an inclusive, stimulating work environment conducive to professional growth. This recognition strengthens our determination to continue to invest in our employees and maintain a culture of excellence"

Intidhar Toumi, HR Director commented as well on this achievement "Being recognized as one of the best places to work is a source of pride for us as a company. This certification validates our commitment to our employees, demonstrating that we put in place best practices to foster a dynamic, respectful and fulfilling work environment. We are grateful to our teams for their contribution to our success and we are committed to continuing to make our company a place where everyone can benefit. 'thrive and excel.'

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Tunisia, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

