The campaign reflects the values of Qatari hospitality and highlights the spirit of the holy month through a series of events and activities that showcase Qatar's rich cultural heritage.

“Ramadan is better with you” is the theme of Visit Qatar’s Ramadan campaign this year, embodying the essence of Qatari hospitality and the spirit of unity between Qatar and its GCC neighbours during Ramadan.

The initiative is part of Visit Qatar’s strategy to position the country as the preferred regional destination, emphasising experiences that seamlessly blend authentic heritage with modern amenities and services. Through a rich calendar of events during the holy month of Ramadan, featuring exceptional activities and a vibrant Ramadan atmosphere across the country.

Throwback Food Festival Returns

As part of Visit Qatar’s Ramadan activities, the second edition of the Throwback Food Festival will be launched following the success of last year’s event, offering a unique Ramadan experience that brings Qatar’s heritage to life through traditional food and interactive activities. Visitors will be able to enjoy the atmosphere of the old souq through the ‘Dakkan’, as well as heritage games and cultural competitions such as Kahoot and Treasure Hunt. The festival will also feature cultural and heritage activations, including storytelling, puppet theatre performances, Qatari food tasting competitions, and folk music that reflect the spirit of hospitality. The festival will culminate in a vibrant and colourful Garangao celebration, making it the ideal Ramadan destination for families and visitors of all ages.

The Ultimate Ramadan Experience

During Ramadan, Qatar offers visitors a wide range of unique experiences that combine spirituality and tradition while upholding the highest standards of tourism services. From traditional Ramadan markets showcasing local handicrafts and products, to luxurious Ramadan tents serving Iftar and Suhoor meals in a traditional and refined setting, as well as cultural events inspired by Qatari and Gulf heritage, these events provide an integrated experience that reflects the spirit of the holy month. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy Ramadan in a unique and welcoming environment.

Qatar's calendar of events can be found at www.visitqatar.com, as well as the Visit Qatar app and follow @QatarCalendar on social media, which provides detailed information on Ramadan markets, destinations and experiences, helping to plan a Ramadan experience that combines authenticity with modernity.

All citizens and residents of Qatar can host family and friends by registering on the HAYA platform at the following link: www.hayya.qa

