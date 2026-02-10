XTB reported preliminary financial results for 2025:

Strong momentum in acquiring new clients, adding over 864 thousand new users, representing a 73.4% y/y increase. The total number of clients has surpassed 2.16 million.

The number of active clients reached a record high, increasing by 69.7%y/y to over 1.19 million.

XTB achieved a record revenue level of EUR 506.7 million, representing a 16.4% y/y increase and net profit of EUR 151.9 million. This level was driven by a steady increase in active clients and high transaction activity, as shown by a 41.3% y/y rise in CFD contracts concluded in lots, despite a decline in lot profitability to EUR 50.7 (2024: EUR 63.9 PLN).

UAE- Dubai: XTB’s business strategy focuses on dynamically growing the client base and reaching new target groups. In 2025, XTB acquired a record of over 864 thousand new clients (+73.4% y/y), and the total number of clients surpassed 2.16 million. In the first 28 days of January 2026, XTB acquired over 117 thousand new clients.

The number of active customers also increased significantly, reaching a record level of 1.19 million, which means an increase of 69.7% year-on-year. Despite a significantly larger scale of promotional campaigns, the average cost of acquiring a client remained unchanged in 2025 vs. 2024 and stood at EUR 160.

“These results reflect the strength of XTB’s strategy. 2025 was a truly remarkable year for us,” said Achraf Drid, Managing Director, XTB MENA. “Across the region, our priority in 2026 is to turn that momentum into deeper engagement by expanding the product offering. Continued product rollouts, tailored trading functionality and an enhanced Investment Plans experience will help us support the needs of investors across MENA and beyond.”

Client investment activity

XTB's revenue split by instrument classes reveals that in 2025, the largest share of revenue (43.7%) came from commodity-based CFDs, particularly those linked to gold, natural gas, and cocoa prices. The second most profitable asset class was index CFDs, mainly the American US100 and US500, as well as the German DAX, which accounted for 36% of the revenue structure (compared to 33.3% the previous year). Currency CFDs contributed 13.7% to the revenue (down from 14.6% the previous year).

At the same time, XTB continues its transformation towards a universal investment app. In 2025, over 90% of first trades conducted by new users in the EU involved shares, ETFs, and long-term Investment Plans. The revenues generated from trading stocks and ETP funds grew dynamically, exceeding EUR 18 million for the entire year of 2025, which represents an increase of over 155% year-on-year.

Among the top 10 most traded stocks at XTB, clearly the US market dominated, with the undisputable leaders being Nvidia and Tesla, followed by Orlen, a Polish energy company. Looking from the ETF perspective, XTB clients were primarily seeking exposure to the US equity market, the S&P 500 in particular.

By the end of 2025, client assets amounted to approximately EUR 10.8 billion.

Product pipeline

In 2026 and beyond, XTB will continue developing a universal investment application with offerings tailored to help customers put their money to work effectively for both short- and long-term goals.

Following the launch of options trading in Cyprus, XTB will extend this service to additional European countries, starting with Spain.

Another new product with significant revenue diversification potential is margin trading. Leveraged trading is gaining popularity globally, which is why XTB is working on the final design of the product and securing a partner to provide its financing. The last of the announced innovations is the extension of trading hours beyond the main stock exchange session. XTB plans to first introduce trading in the American market in a 24-hour, 5-day-a-week format, and then gradually make extended hours available in the European markets as well.

To cater to the needs of mass clients, in particular those who start their investment journey, XTB will release an enhanced version of its flagship ETF-based product - Investment Plans. The upgraded version will enable clients to invest in stocks as well. The launch of Investment Plans 2.0 is planned for the first half of the year in selected markets.

Product initiatives also encompass the expansion of the long-term investment product portfolio by incorporating local retirement accounts across various European countries. This aims to bolster the client base by attracting new target groups and encouraging existing clients to utilize the new product. In the UK, the product offerings will be enhanced with the introduction of a cash ISA. In Poland, the company aspires to launch a new type of account, OKI, once the necessary regulatory framework is established.

Account security will remain a top priority, with planned enhancements including an emergency lock for instant account and transaction blocking, and verification of incoming calls. These measures will align XTB’s security with banking industry standards.

Detailed information summarizing the activities of the XTB Group in 2025 and preliminary financial and operational results are presented in the Current Report.

About XTB

We empower people worldwide to make their money work smarter and safer. The XTB investing app helps over 2.16 million people achieve their financial goals. With XTB, customers can invest in stocks and ETFs, create personalized investment plans, and trade CFDs on indices, currencies, and commodities. In selected European markets, they can put their money to work with local tax-advantaged products (ISA in the UK and PEA in France) and retirement accounts (IKE and IKZE in Poland), earn interest on uninvested funds and manage online and in-store payments, along with ATM withdrawals in multiple currencies using the eWallet.

XTB investing app is a top destination for investing, market analysis and education. We offer an extensive library of educational materials, videos, webinars and courses to help our customers become better investors, irrespective of their trading experience. Our customer service team provides support in 20 languages and is available 24/5 via email, chat or phone.

With 17 offices across the globe, XTB is a trusted employer for over 1,400 people - with more than 40% focused on continuously innovating proprietary investment technology.

Founded in 2004 in Poland, XTB is a technology-driven company regulated by multiple authorities worldwide, including the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Conduct Authority. XTB has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2016.

Visit xtb.com for more information.

Investing is risky. Invest responsibly.