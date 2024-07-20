Abu Dhabi – Visionize Technology, a leading multi-technology solutions provider, proudly announces significant growth and the addition of a key new hire to its expanding team. This strategic move aligns with Visionize’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence across its diverse range of services, including hospitality and algorithmic trading.

Strategic New Hire:

In response to company growth, Visionize Technology is excited to welcome Henad Fransis as Senior Account Manager. With his experience in machine learning, Java, Python and team leadership, this addition brings extensive expertise and experience, further strengthening the company’s capabilities and reinforcing its position as a leader in technology-driven solutions. Henad has also achieved academic honors for obtaining the highest GPA among the artificial intelligence batch in university.

Continued Expansion in Algorithmic Trading:

Visionize Technology has further refined its algorithmic trading operations, utilizing proprietary funds for high-frequency trading mechanisms across a spectrum of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, Visionize's algorithms operate with relentless precision, offering a competitive edge in the global financial markets. This strategic expansion is set to deliver impressive annual profits, with projected returns between 40% to 48% by the end of 2024.

Hospitality Sector Innovations:

Visionize remains steadfast in revolutionizing the hospitality industry. With a growing portfolio of properties across the GCC and neighboring regions, the company implements systems that automate hotel operation tasks, enhance guest experiences, and improve operational efficiency. This commitment to innovation has enabled Visionize to expand into new markets, including Egypt very recently.

Pioneering New Frontiers:

Visionize Technology is not just expanding its services but also pioneering new frontiers in the technological landscape. Visionize Technology is innovating its hospitality apps to integrate seamlessly with ChatGPT, allowing guests to interact effortlessly. This advanced integration aims to enhance the guest experience by providing instant, personalized responses and services through an AI-driven interface. This pioneering initiative underscores Visionize's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve operational efficiency and elevate guest satisfaction.

Sustainability Initiatives:

As part of its long-term vision, Visionize is dedicated to sustainability. The company’s solutions are designed to maximize sustainability while reducing operational costs. By integrating AI and automation, Visionize ensures that its systems contribute to environmental sustainability while enhancing operational efficiency and guest satisfaction.

Mazen Chedid, Founder and CEO of Visionize Technology, expressed his enthusiasm: "Our continued growth and the addition of Henad to our team signify our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. This strategic hire aligns with our mission to deliver unparalleled solutions and drive excellence across all sectors we operate in."

Looking Ahead:

With a proven history of success and a steadfast dedication to pioneering technology, Visionize Technology is primed for further advancements in the years ahead. The company continues to set new benchmarks for excellence, ensuring unmatched solutions for its clientele while exploring new frontiers in both technology and hospitality sectors.

About Visionize Technology:

Built with the latest tech stacks and artificial intelligence, Visionize Technology tailors its services to the hospitality sector by implementing systems that automate hotel operation tasks, resulting in cost savings and operational efficiency. With a fast-growing portfolio of properties, Visionize aims to accelerate its international growth within the next 20 months.

