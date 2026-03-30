Visa Intelligent Authorization enables modern payment processing across major global and local card networks through a single API with uptime of 99.999%, helping eliminate the need for costly infrastructure maintenance or builds.

Egypt, Cairo: Visa (NYSE: V) today announced the launch of Visa Intelligent Authorization, a new capability on the Visa Acceptance Platform that enables acquirers (banks and other financial institutions that process payments for merchants) to modernize their payment processing through a single API connection, helping eliminate the need for expensive, time‑consuming infrastructure maintenance or builds.

Authorization is core to how digital payments work: acquirers send real-time authorization requests through card networks to consumer issuing banks, which approve or decline within seconds. However, many legacy authorization platforms were not designed for the uptime, intelligence, and regulatory flexibility required by modern commerce, leading to lower approval rates, higher operating costs, increased compliance complexity, and slower expansion into new payment experiences, industry verticals, and markets.

Visa Intelligent Authorization helps address these challenges by providing a modern authorization capability that can process transactions across major global and local card networks through a single integration. The solution delivers 99.999% uptime[1] and achieves an average approval rate of 96.3%[2] globally, both industry‑leading benchmarks. It can be deployed as an acquirer’s primary authorization processor or as a complementary solution to strengthen resilience—supporting business continuity and recovery, and expanded capabilities alongside existing infrastructure.

Visa Intelligent Authorization can help acquirers approve more legitimate transactions, manage risk more effectively, and operate more efficiently by delivering real‑time insights and payment updates that reduce friction across the transaction lifecycle and support faster processes such as settlement.

Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan (NALP) at Visa, said: "Commerce is evolving rapidly, and acquirers need authorization infrastructure that can keep up. Yet many transactions still run on legacy systems built for a different era. Visa Intelligent Authorization modernizes payment processing through a single API across major global and local card networks, enabling greater reliability today and readiness for what comes next."

Visa Intelligent Authorization is available to eligible acquirers as part of the Visa Acceptance Platform, providing a scalable foundation for modern payment processing as the industry continues to evolve.

To learn more, visit Visa.com.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, helping consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments make payments in more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, so everyone can thrive. We believe that including everyone in the economy helps everyone succeed, and that easy access to payments is key to the future of moving money. Learn more at Visa.com.

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Eman El Gamal