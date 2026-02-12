Parental Control and Peace of Mind: Designed to empower parents and families with simple tools to manage children's connectivity and stay confident about their online safety.

Safe, Age-Appropriate Online Access: Blocks access to social media, inappropriate websites, and harmful content, ensuring a more secure digital environment for children.

Virgin Mobile Kuwait by Connect Arabia WLL has partnered with Kidzonet to launch Aman by Virgin Mobile, a new family-focused SIM solution designed to support safer digital access through built-in, network-level protection — with no apps, downloads, or configuration required.

Available in two plans, Aman and Aman Plus, the solution offers families a choice between complete social media blocking at the network level or a safe browsing environment that limits exposure to inappropriate and harmful online content. The SIM plans can be used across any device that supports a SIM, including mobile phones, tablets, routers, and other connected devices, extending protection beyond a single handset.

In an increasingly connected digital landscape, families are navigating how to balance access, learning, and communication with the need for stronger safeguards. Aman by Virgin Mobile addresses this challenge by embedding Kidzonet’s patented safety technology directly into the mobile network, ensuring protection is automatic, always active, and applied before content reaches the device.

By integrating protection at the source, Aman by Virgin Mobile offers a more consistent and reliable approach than traditional app-based parental controls. This network-level design enables households to maintain connectivity while operating within a controlled digital environment that supports responsible, age-appropriate use.

“Today’s parents are navigating a world that looks completely different from the one they grew up in,” said Aziz Amine, CEO of Virgin Mobile Kuwait. “They are not anti-technology but they are conscious of how it shapes their children’s lives. Aman by Virgin Mobile helps families strike the balance between independence and protection. It allows children to explore the digital world safely while providing parents with the reassurance that protection is built in from the very beginning.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment by Virgin Mobile Kuwait and Kidzonet to advance safer digital experiences across the region. By integrating Kidzonet’s technology into its telecom infrastructure, Virgin Mobile Kuwait, alongside Friendi Mobile, becomes among the first operators in the market to place network-level family protection at the core of its service offering.

“This partnership highlights how technology can be a powerful tool for empowering parents to protect their children through a simple solution,” said Nidal Taha, Founder & CEO of KIDZONET. “This marks a step forward in building safer digital futures and sets a new standard for innovation and responsibility in the telecom sector.”

As part of a phased regional rollout, Aman by Virgin Mobile will continue expanding across GCC markets throughout 2026. With digital access beginning at increasingly younger ages, the need for telecom-level safety solutions has never been greater. Aman by Virgin Mobile represents a shift toward a more thoughtful, built-in approach to connectivity that supports access, learning, and communication for children within a safer digital framework.

NOTE: Protection applies when the child’s device is connected to the Virgin Mobile network. If connected to public Wi-Fi, protection may not apply. Virgin Mobile also offers home safety solutions for extended protection*

About KIDZONET

KIDZONET is a global child online protection company dedicated to making digital safety simple, scalable, and accessible. By partnering with telecom operators, ISPs, and schools, KIDZONET embeds protection directly into connectivity, ensuring families everywhere can enjoy safer, smarter internet experiences. As a proud member of the WeProtect Global Alliance; a coalition of over 300 stakeholders from governments, civil society, and the tech industry committed to ending online child sexual exploitation and abuse, KIDZONET reinforces its deep commitment to shaping safer digital futures.

To learn more about KIDZONET and how we are working to protect children in the digital age, visit our website at www.kidzonet.com.

About Virgin Mobile Kuwait

Virgin Mobile Kuwait is a digital-first mobile brand built to make mobile simple, transparent, and fair. Customers can activate instantly with eSIM or get doorstep delivery in under two hours—no stores, no paperwork, and no hidden fees. Virgin Mobile is regulated by CITRA and powered by advanced digital platforms that put customers in control. Virgin Mobile Kuwait is operated and owned by Connect Arabic WLL under license from Virgin Enterprises Limited.