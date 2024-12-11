Villa Resorts has announced the appointment of Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy as Sales Representative in the GCC Region reflecting Villa Resorts’ ongoing commitment to strengthening relationships with travel trade partners and further engaging travelers from the GCC who seek exceptional luxury experiences.



The Villa Resorts portfolio includes Villa Nautica, an exclusive retreat that embraces the seafarer lifestyle; Villa Park, an adventure-filled destination offering a unique blend of luxury and excitement; Royal Island, a boutique luxury resort in Baa Atoll, renowned for its vibrant coral reefs and proximity to Hanifaru Bay; and Villa Haven, a tranquil and serene escape that sets a new standard for quiet luxury and indulgence in the Maldives.



To support its expansion in the GCC, Villa Resorts has partnered with Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy, a leading hospitality and tourism firm based in Dubai. The consultancy’s expertise and established network will play a key role in helping Villa Resorts build stronger connections with both travel trade partners and luxury travelers in the region.



Mohamed Azmeel, Cluster Director of Sales for Villa Resorts, shared, “Partnering with Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy allows us to tap into their unparalleled expertise and established networks across the GCC region. We are excited to connect more deeply with travelers from this market who value personalized, high-end hospitality”



Ahmed Fathallah, General Manager – Destination Marketing at Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy, also expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership: “We are thrilled to represent Villa Resorts in the GCC, a region with a strong appetite for luxury travel and unique experiences. With Villa Resorts’ diverse portfolio, we are confident in elevating their brand visibility and driving impactful engagements in this dynamic market.”



Since its founding in 2001, Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy has been a trusted advisor in the hospitality and tourism sector. The firm’s deep understanding of the GCC market will play a key role in supporting Villa Resorts’ mission to offer unparalleled luxury and unforgettable experiences to travelers from the region.



About Villa Resorts

Villa Resorts, founded in 1986 and wholly Maldivian-owned, showcases a collection of award-winning properties across five picturesque islands in the Maldives. Each resort, from the serene sanctuary of Villa Haven and the sophisticated yachting lifestyle at Villa Nautica to the adventurous spirit of Villa Park and the cultural richness of Royal Island, is carefully curated to highlight the unique charms of the Maldivian archipelago, offering guests a range of experiences that merge vibrant natural beauty with rich local culture.



Demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainability, culture, and environmental harmony, Villa Resorts actively participates in coral reef conservation efforts and is dedicated to reducing plastic waste. This unwavering commitment invites guests to an unforgettable getaway in paradise while ensuring the continued preservation of the Maldives' pristine beauty for generations to come.



About Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy

Establishing a foothold and operating in the Arabian market can be a challenging task for any investor. Having the right advice and expertise to guide you through this journey will pave your path to success. This is where we come in!



Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy is a Strategic Hospitality & Tourism Consultancy firm based in Dubai, UAE. Established in 2001 by a team of dedicated experts in the field of hospitality and tourism, our core role is to provide advice, information and direction of the highest caliber to Government and Private Clients. Whether already involved in or wishing to enter the region's hospitality and tourism markets, no client or project is beyond our scope and spectrum.



Our strong awareness of the management challenges that arise in the region allows our experienced and enthusiastic team to understand how best to serve your needs. Our finger is always on the market's pulse, giving us the ultimate edge over competition, as we are cognizant of significant issues before they have made an impact on the market. Simply put, we deliver international-standard consultancy of the highest caliber - with a local flavour.