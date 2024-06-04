Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– As Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Compute (HPC) continue to disrupt the data center landscape, Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced a new portfolio of high-density data center infrastructure solutions to support the higher power and coolingrequirements of AI. Now available across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Vertiv™ 360AI is designed to accelerate AI deployments of any scale, with designs ranging from rack solutions for test pilots and Edge AI, to full data centers for AI model training.

AI and accelerated computing are driving unprecedented demand for power and cooling, with rack densities anticipated to reach up to 500kW per rack. As a result, power and cooling infrastructure design and deployment has become significantly more complicated. Vertiv 360AI provides a simple way to power and cool AI, with a complete portfolio of power, cooling, and service solutions that solve the complex challenges arising from the AI revolution. Vertiv 360AI solutions include validated designs and pre-engineered solutions to provide the benefit of Vertiv’s deep expertise while eliminating design cycles.

“After the successful launch in North America, we’re thrilled to bring the new Vertiv 360AI portfolio to EMEA and boost our customers’ AI plans,” said Karsten Winther, president for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Vertiv. “Our solutions provide a streamlined approach for scalable AI infrastructure, addressing the evolving challenges posed by high-performance computing. Vertiv™ 360AI is designed to help accelerate retrofits of air-cooled edge and enterprise data centres, as well as the development of hyperscale greenfield projects.”

Vertiv™ 360AI also features prefabricated modular solutions to enable customers to deploy AI without disturbing existing workloads and without consuming floorspace. Initial Vertiv 360AI solutions can power and cool over 130kW per rack, and include designs optimized for retrofits.

Vertiv 360AI will be presented at Datacloud Global Congress (5-6 June, Cannes, France), and during the EMEA tour of the Vertiv AI Solutions Innovation Roadshow.

To learn more about Vertiv 360AI, visit the Vertiv AI Hub at www.vertiv.com/AI-emea.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

