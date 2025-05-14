Dubai, UAE - Vertiv, (NYSE: VRT) a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that it has been chosen by Polar as the primary supplier for its first modular AI-ready data centre in Norway. Powered entirely by hydroelectric energy, the Polar facility minimises its carbon footprint whilst accommodating high-density, liquid-cooled environments of up to 120kW per rack. The Vertiv solution is designed with N+1 redundancy across electrical and thermal systems, delivering the resilience and reliability to support AI and accelerated computing operations. Polar’s mission is to create an industry-leading, environmentally responsible infrastructure platform for their customers to develop the future of AI.

As AI applications become increasingly resource-intensive, the demand for scalable and energy-efficient infrastructure is greater than ever. With Vertiv’s preconfigured power and cooling infrastructure, Polar’s new facility is set to meet these challenges, supporting a high-performance computing environment with operational agility that supports their sustainability business goals.

Viktor Petik, senior vice president, infrastructure solutions at Vertiv, commented: “This collaboration showcases the strength of Vertiv’s modular approach, providing Polar with a high-density, AI-ready infrastructure that combines rapid deployment with outstanding energy efficiency. By leveraging factory-assembled infrastructure, we overcome traditional on-site challenges and deliver a solution tailored to Polar’s evolving requirements.”

Andy Hayes, CEO at Polar, said: “We are excited to partner with Vertiv on this innovative project, which allows us to scale quickly and efficiently while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability. The flexibility of Vertiv's solution enables us to easily expand to meet market demand, and helps us to support our clients with cutting-edge AI and HPC capabilities.”

As part of this collaboration, Vertiv is designing, manufacturing, delivering, installing, and commissioning a fully equipped, scalable, AI-ready prefabricated modular (PFM) solution capable of supporting a 12 MW IT load, with the option to expand up to 50 MW. The solution includes Vertiv™ EXL S1, a highly efficient and grid-interactive uninterruptible power supply (UPS) able to support the variable power loads of AI and other HPC applications. It also features the compact Vertiv™ Liebert® AFC chiller with very low-GWP (global warming potential) refrigerant, designed to significantly reduce carbon emissions, and allowing up to 20% lower annual energy consumption compared to fixed screw systems.

The first deployment phase of the project is set to go live in the second half of 2025, with further expansion already planned. The facility is the first in Polar’s portfolio of ambitious developments that will raise the standard of AI-ready data centers across Europe.

For additional insights into the Polar project, read the case study at this link. To learn more about Vertiv’s solutions for AI and HPC deployments, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

About Polar

Polar develops and operates sustainable, high-performance data centres optimised for AI and high-density computing workloads. The company specialises in creating energy-efficient facilities powered by renewable sources, serving the growing demands of AI and technology companies across Europe.

