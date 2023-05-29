Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has taken a significant step towards strengthening its position in Bahrain and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), by announcing its distribution partnership with iPoint, a prominent multi-brand distributor of electronic devices, computer peripherals, and cutting-edge gadgets catering to both individuals and businesses.

As digitalization, 5G, the Internet of Things, big data, data analytics, and other technological advances and innovations boost growth, companies are seeking advanced solutions to optimize operations. Through this collaboration, Vertiv will leverage its expertise to enrich iPoint's existing portfolio by introducing robust power and IT infrastructure solutions tailored specifically for data centers and edge applications. This distribution partnership will further provide customers and partners in Bahrain and the GCC markets with improved access to industry-leading support solutions to navigate the technological landscape effectively.

Nassif Yazbeck, Channel Sales Director at Vertiv for the METCA (Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia) region says, “Our alliance with iPoint in Bahrain is very exciting. Together, we will provide state-of-the-art technology and solutions to customers across multiple verticals in the country to enable the demand for data management to be met at the highest standard, from basic rack solutions to edge solutions.”

Arul Das Thomas, General Manager at iPoint says “We are very happy to start the distribution of Vertiv solutions across Bahrain. With a constantly evolving data center landscape in Bahrain, this partnership will help us in servicing the increasing demands locally. Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure offering a wide range of solutions, programs and services to support the important needs of infrastructure that will make it easier for data center operators to create more valuable and sustainable operations.”

As part of this partnership, iPoint has access to Vertiv’s comprehensive portfolio of IT technologies and services, including a wide range of uninterruptible power supply systems (UPS) a variety of power distribution units and racks, as well as a vast collection of integrated solutions from data center monitoring systems to stand-alone intelligent site controllers.

Also included in the agreement are Vertiv’s turnkey solutions for project management activities, from project inception through to job completion.

For more information on Vertiv and the Vertiv Partner Program, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

About iPoint

iPoint is the Distribution division of Business International WLL. Business International – Bahrain was setup in 1985 as an exclusive distributor for all Xerox products, run on similar lines of any other Xerox operation across the globe, maintaining its high standards of Quality, Service and Customer Satisfaction. Today after completing three decades in business we are honored and proud to have gained and retained the trust of the best Companies, Financial Institutions, Government and Utilities that populate the corporate landscape of Bahrain. The distribution division was established in the year 1999. iPoint focuses on distributing high quality peripherals and currently has 20+ VARs, more than 150 SMB resellers, over 100 independent retailer reseller and 20 high power retailers & online partners in Bahrain. iPoint proudly represent and distribute over 30 brands of high quality peripherals in the Kingdom of Bahrain and GCC markets. For more information, visit us at https://www.ipoint-me.com/about-us/

