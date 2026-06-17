DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, has announced the winners of its 2026 EMEA Partner Awards, revealed during its annual Partner Advisory Council, held in Portugal from 15 to 18 June.

The Partner Advisory Council brings together a select group of Veeam’s most strategic partners from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa to share insight, shape future strategy, and align on how best to support customers navigating an increasingly complex data landscape and preparing for the AI era. As organisations become more data-driven, the Council plays a critical role in advancing Veeam’s mission to accelerate safe AI at scale, helping ensure data is resilient, secure and ready to power AI.

“These awards recognise partners delivering strong growth while also investing in the capabilities customers need to establish data trust at scale - from resilience and recovery to security, governance, and operational readiness for AI,” said Kinda Baydoun, Senior Director, Channel & Alliances for EMEA at Veeam. “Across EMEA, our partners are central to helping organizations ensure their data is understood, secured, resilient, and usable - so they can innovate faster without increasing risk.”

This year’s event focused on the evolving role of partners as trusted advisors, service operators, and architects of modern data resilience strategies - where data resilience and AI trust converge. Discussions explored regional market dynamics, cloud and consumption models, public and enterprise sector demands, and the growing importance of secure, compliant and recoverable data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The Council also highlighted how organizations are prioritizing clean data recovery, ransomware readiness, and governance controls as foundations for trustworthy AI adoption.

As part of the program, Veeam recognised partners that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and customer impact across the EMEA region, including partners helping customers reduce cyber risk, strengthen operational resilience, and improve confidence in data used for analytics and AI initiatives.

2026 Veeam EMEA Partner Award winners are:

Partner of the Year – SoftwareOne EMEA

Highest Growth Partner of the Year – Ricoh Europe

Veeam Data Cloud Partner of the Year – SCC Group

Enterprise Partner of the Year – SVA Software

Cloud & Service Provider of the Year – Atea

Veeam Data Cloud Service Provider of the Year – iteam Systems

Public Sector Partner of the Year – Bechtle Group

Highest Growth Service Provider of the Year – Otech

Distributor of the Year – TD SYNNEX

Aggregator of the Year – Arrow ECS

GSI Partner of the Year – Kyndryl

GSI Growth Partner of the Year – Tata Consulting Services (TCS)

Security & AI Governance Partner of the Year – Brinel

Alliance of the Year – Microsoft

The Partner Advisory Council also reinforced several key trends emerging across the region. Customers are accelerating cloud adoption while placing greater emphasis on resilience, security, and compliance. Enterprise and public sector organizations are seeking partners that can deliver trusted outcomes at scale - including the ability to protect, recover, and validate clean, compliant data that teams can confidently use to power business operations and AI projects.

“Our partners are at the centre of how we help customers turn data resilience into data and AI trust,” said Tim Pfaelzer, General Manager and Senior Vice President for EMEA at Veeam. “With more than 35,000 partners globally, the EMEA partners we are recognising at this year’s Council are those setting the standard for execution, innovation, and customer trust across the region. Their leadership is helping customers reduce risk, recover faster, and establish a stronger foundation for safe AI adoption. The insights shared during this Council will directly inform how we continue to evolve our programs, investments, and route-to-market approach. Collaboration, simplicity, and shared success remain at the heart of how we grow together.”

For more information about the Veeam Partner Program, visit www.veeam.com/partners.

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the Data and AI Trust Company, specializing in helping organizations ensure their data and AI are fully understood, secured, and resilient to enable the acceleration of safe AI at scale. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security posture management, Veeam is built for the convergence of identity, data, security, and AI risk.

Veeam delivers deep contextual intelligence across every data asset, identity, and AI model. The company governs access for both humans and AI agents, automates privacy, compliance, and remediation processes, and protects and recovers organizations from modern threats – including ransomware, disasters, AI errors, and ensuring the restoration of clean, trusted data. Veeam empowers organizations to move beyond simply protecting data, enabling them to activate and unlock its full potential.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

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