Manama - Vatel Bahrain has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Barceló Hotel & Residences Bahrain, part of Barceló Hotel Group, to provide its students with high quality practical training opportunities across the hotel’s various departments.

The agreement forms part of Vatel Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to expand its network of partnerships with leading international hotels and resorts operating in the Kingdom, providing students with hands-on experience in professional hospitality environments while strengthening their readiness for the labor market.

The partnership carries particular significance as it marks Vatel Bahrain’s first collaboration with a leading Spanish hospitality brand. It will offer students a valuable opportunity to experience Spanish hotel management practices and hospitality standards, while developing their professional skills in line with international benchmarks across the tourism and hospitality sector.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, stated: “We are pleased to sign this MoU with Barceló Hotel & Residences Bahrain, marking our first collaboration with a distinguished Spanish hospitality brand. This partnership represents a valuable addition to the training network that Vatel Bahrain continues to develop. It also reflects our aim to diversify students’ practical learning experiences by placing them in multicultural professional environments that enrich their academic journey and deepen their understanding of the global hospitality industry.”

Mrs. Fatema Frutan, Director of Studies, said: “Providing training opportunities in international hotel establishments enhances our students’ professional readiness and allows them to develop their skills in a real working environment that requires discipline and a strong understanding of guest expectations at the highest levels of service. We believe that investing in the development of young talent is an essential pillar in advancing Bahrain’s hospitality sector.

Mr. Jose Manuel Galafate, General Manager of Barceló Hotel & Residences Bahrain, commented: “We are proud to begin this collaboration with a distinguished academic institution such as Vatel Bahrain, and we look forward to welcoming its students and offering them a meaningful training experience that reflects the spirit of Spanish hospitality and our international standards. Through this partnership, students will have the opportunity to apply their academic learning in practice across different hotel departments under the supervision of experienced professionals, helping them build successful career paths in this promising industry.”

For more information, please contact:

Zainab Ashoor | Marketing & Communications Specialist

z.ashoor@vatel.bh

Al Jasra, Kingdom of Bahrain

About Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School:

Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 50+ campuses across 30+ countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 50,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 11th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for five consecutive years.