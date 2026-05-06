Jeddah: Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi today inaugurated the Rixos Obhur Jeddah Resort and Villas, owned by Taiba Investments Company, in the presence of Vice Minister of Tourism Abdulmohsen Al-Mazyad. During the ceremony, he reviewed a presentation outlining the project’s features and facilities. The resort spans approximately 90,000 square meters and includes 250 hotel units, among them 74 luxury villas, in addition to integrated amenities such as a marina, the Rixy Kids Club with dedicated facilities, a grand ballroom, a business center, and several meeting rooms.

Article Source: Saudi Press Agency

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