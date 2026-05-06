Total assets increased by 14% compared to December 2025

Total customer loans and facilities grew by 15% compared to December 2025

Cairo: Emirates NBD Egypt delivered strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 2026, supported by solid performance across its core banking businesses and continued growth in both lending and deposits. The results highlight the Bank’s sustained momentum and the effectiveness of its strategy in driving balanced growth, strengthening operational efficiency, and reinforcing its market position.

The bank recorded a net profit of EGP 1.7 billion by the end of March 2026, compared to EGP 1.4 billion by the end of March 2025, marking a growth of 22%. Net profit before tax rose to EGP 2.6 billion by the end of March 2026, representing a growth of 25%.

Net interest income reached EGP 3.7 billion by the end of March 2026, compared to EGP 2.9 billion during the same period in 2025, reflecting a growth of 25%. Total revenues increased to EGP 4.4 billion by the end of March 2026, compared to EGP 3.6 billion by the end of March 2025, marking a growth of 23%.

On the financial position level, total assets increased by 14%, reaching EGP 237 billion by the end of March 2026, compared to EGP 207 billion by the end of December 2025, reflecting the strength of the asset base and continued expansion in operational activities.

Total customer loans and facilities grew by 15% to reach EGP 110 billion by the end of March 2026, compared to EGP 96 billion by the end of December 2025, driven by an increase in retail loans and facilities to EGP 24 billion compared to EGP 21 billion with 11% growth, and corporate loans and facilities to EGP 85 billion compared to EGP 74 billion with 16% growth. Net loans also increased by 15% to reach EGP 103 billion compared to EGP 90 billion, reflecting strong growth in credit activity.

At a more detailed level, personal loans increased to EGP 19 billion compared to EGP 17 billion by the end of March 2026 compared to December 2025, with a growth of 11%. Auto loans also grew by 11% to reach EGP 3.4 billion compared to EGP 3 billion by the end of December 2025. Credit cards increased to EGP 2.3 billion compared to EGP 2 billion with 10% growth, while direct loans recorded a notable growth of 27% to reach EGP 33 billion compared to EGP 26 billion by the end of December 2025. Overdrafts rose to EGP 43 billion by the end of March 2026 compared to EGP 38 billion by the end of December 2025 with 12% growth.

Total deposits increased by 9% to reach EGP 185 billion by the end of March 2026, compared to EGP 170 billion by the end of December 2025, driven by an increase in retail deposits to EGP 76 billion compared to EGP 69 billion with 10% growth, and corporate deposits to EGP 108 billion compared to EGP 100 billion with 8% growth.

Financial investments grew by 15% to reach EGP 85 billion compared to EGP 74 billion, while issued and paid-up capital remained unchanged at EGP 5 billion, and total equity reached EGP 23.50 billion.

In terms of profitability indicators, returns on average assets (ROAA) reached 3.1%, while return on average equity (ROAE) reached 30.30%. Earnings per share increased to EGP 34.81 compared to EGP 28.63, achieving a growth of 21.6%.

Amr ElShafie, CEO and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Egypt, said: “These results for the first quarter of 2026 reflect the bank’s success in maintaining a strong and upward performance direction, driven by our commitment to effectively executing our strategic vision since its launch in 2023. The bank has strengthened its leadership across various business segments, clearly demonstrated by the surge in achieved profits, the well-planned expansion of both loan and deposit portfolios, alongside improving operational efficiency levels and reinforcing the strength of our financial position.”

He added: “These positive indicators prove the success of our business model, which balances ambitious expansion with maintaining asset quality. We are committed to continuing our development journey by offering innovative banking services and investing in technological solutions and human capabilities, ensuring we maintain our competitive position in the Egyptian market and deliver the best value to both our customers and shareholders.”

It is worth noting that the financial performance for 2025 reflects the strong momentum that the bank continued to build upon during the first quarter of 2026, as growth in net profits and total revenues was driven by the expansion of core business activities and improved operational efficiency. The strong increase in total assets and equity during 2025 also contributed to supporting a more solid financial base, which was directly reflected in the continued strong performance at the beginning of the new year, both in terms of profitability and growth in loan and deposit portfolios, confirming the bank’s ability to achieve sustainable and balanced growth across different business cycles.

About Emirates NBD Egypt:

Established in 2013 as part of Emirates NBD Group, one of the largest banking groups in the Middle East and North Africa, Emirates NBD Egypt has grown into a key player in the Egyptian banking sector. The bank is committed to delivering integrated financial services to individuals and corporates, with a strong focus on digital innovation and customer experience excellence.

The bank offers a wide range of products and services, including current and savings accounts, personal and business loans, mortgage finance, credit cards, investment solutions, wealth management, and bancassurance services. The bank also places strong emphasis on developing innovative products tailored to diverse customer segments, helping them protect and grow their assets amid evolving economic conditions.

Emirates NBD Egypt operates a growing network of more than 64 branches nationwide, supported by advanced digital channels that enable customers to conduct banking transactions easily and securely anytime, anywhere. The bank continues to invest in technology and operational efficiency to deliver high-quality banking services and support sustainable growth for both its customers and the wider community.