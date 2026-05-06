The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint Ross Ashley, a visionary executive with more than 30 years’ experience in corporate leadership, public safety, intelligence and emergency management as the next president and CEO.

“For 130 years NFPA standards, research, public education and training have been the foundation of fire, life and electrical safety. Ross has the determination and skills to continue the growth of NFPA to further advance its critical mission,” said David R. Paulison, chair of the NFPA Board.

Ashley was most recently Senior Director, Emergency Management at KPMG LLP, where he oversaw programs to support state and local emergency management clients with all aspects of preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation. Throughout his career he has led for profit, non-profit and government entities including serving as assistant administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) managing more than $10 billion annually in financial assistance programs for preparedness and disaster relief. He is a recognized leader in digital innovation; collaborative partnerships; organizational growth; and public policy and regulatory affairs.

Ashley retired after 20 years of combined enlisted and officer service in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserves. He was the first Air National Guard member to attend the Joint Military Intelligence College in residence and to receive a master’s degree in Strategic Intelligence.

“I am impressed with the trajectory of NFPA to reach new heights in order to meet the fire and life safety challenges of our times,” said Ashley. “The quest to better protect people and property from fire and other hazards should never be stagnant. I’m looking forward to building on the success that Jim and the team have built.”

Ashley will start July 1st and will work alongside Jim Pauley who has served as NFPA president and CEO since 2014 and will retire at the end of July. Pauley has more than 35 years of affiliation with NFPA as a member, technical committee member, standards council chair and president. Under Pauley’s leadership, NFPA has been pursuing aggressive growth to expand its impact on fire safety. It is grounded in four strategic pillars: to be more digital, more global, more connected, and more diversified.

“I’m proud of our many advancements over the last 12 years,” said Pauley. “Today’s world requires not only change but faster change. Our information and knowledge today reaches more people, in more places, in more ways, which translates to greater safety against new and persistent threats,” said Pauley. “Ross Ashley is an excellent choice to continue the momentum at NFPA, and I am sure he will find it as fulfilling as I have.”

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach, and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at nfpa.org/freeaccess.