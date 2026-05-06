Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Bio’s Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS), has entered into an agreement with Valeo Health to strengthen its digital distribution footprint and accelerate its direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategy.

The agreement was signed by Khalid Alkaf, General Manager of Pharma Logistics at Mubadala Bio, and Sundeep Singh CEO and Co-founder of Valeo Health, and witnessed by Hamad Husein Al Marzooqi, Group Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio. This marks a significant step in Mubadala Bio’s expansion into the e-commerce space, with Valeo Health serving as the exclusive online channel partner. Under the partnership, existing products from IDS’ longevity & wellness segments will be more widely available online. This reflects Mubadala Bio’s commitment to improving access to high-quality medical and wellness products across the region, while diversifying its distribution channels in line with evolving consumer preferences for convenient and accessible healthcare solutions.

Valeo Health is a leading digital healthcare platform delivering expert-led care at home across every stage of life, from supplements, blood tests and IV therapies to longevity and weight management programs. Operating across the GCC Valeo Health brings a robust digital ecosystem with more than 6,000 SKUs.

