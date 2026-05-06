UAE: Vista, the world’s leading global private aviation group, reports record performance in 2025, as demand for reliable, flexible flying continues to grow and the UAE strengthens its position as a global hub for international business and investment.

While these results reflect performance in 2025, they come at a time when the regional operating environment has become more complex, reinforcing the importance of reliable, trusted and flexible global flying solutions.

Vista recorded strong double-digit growth in its membership Program, delivering more than 210,000 flight hours globally. On average, each aircraft flew close to 1,000 hours during the year, underscoring high utilization and sustained demand across the network.

In the Middle East, Vista saw subscription-based flying increase by 34% year-on-year, underlining the region’s growing importance within its global network.

This growth reflects increasing demand for long-term, subscription-based flying, where clients benefit from guaranteed access to aircraft, global availability and fixed pricing, allowing them to plan with certainty regardless of market volatility, including fluctuations in fuel costs.

The results come as the global private aviation market continues to expand, with total flight activity reaching 6.4 million hours in 2025, up 5% year-on-year, supported by sustained demand for international business travel and rising global mobility.

Shift towards structured global flying

From its global headquarters in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Vista continues to see Dubai evolve into a base for global operations, with clients using the city to manage travel across Europe, Asia and North America.

This shift towards structured, subscription-based flying is particularly evident in markets like the UAE, where businesses and investors are managing travel across multiple regions and require consistent, reliable access.

Mazen Obaid, President – Middle East at Vista, said: “Private aviation has moved beyond convenience — it is now an enabler of economic activity. In the UAE, we’re seeing a clear shift from ad-hoc flying to more structured, repeat use, as businesses and investors rely on guaranteed access, global reach and predictable costs to operate across multiple markets, a trend that has been reinforced in recent weeks by more dynamic regional connectivity and demand for flexible and trusted global flying solutions.”

Optimised fleet driving efficiency and growth

In 2025, Vista streamlined and optimized its global fleet, exiting non-core aircraft and focusing on its core, high-demand fleet. This improved operational efficiency, increased aircraft utilisation and enhanced service consistency for clients.

The Group’s focus on its core fleet has strengthened performance and supported higher-quality utilisation across its global network.

Building on growing demand, Vista has recently announced plans to upgrade its entire fleet of 18 Global 7500 aircraft to the Global 8000 standard by year-end, creating the largest subscription fleet of this next-generation jet. Earlier this year, the Group also announced a major agreement with Bombardier 40 firm Challenger 3500 aircraft and 120 options, securing long-term capacity to support its expanding Member base. Together, these investments enhance range, performance and efficiency, enabling more direct long-haul routes and supporting rising demand for seamless global travel.

“In the current environment, this resilience is particularly important as businesses continue to prioritise consistency, efficiency and global reach,” said Obaid. “It is about aligning our fleet with demand. By focusing on the aircraft our clients use most, we are improving efficiency while ensuring we can continue to deliver a consistent global service.”

Resilience in a changing operating environment

The evolving regional landscape underscores the importance of trusted, flexible global flying solutions. Vista’s integrated business model enables it to respond decisively to changing conditions while maintaining continuity for clients.

At the same time, continued investment in on board connectivity, client service and digital platforms strengthens the Group’s ability to deliver seamless, end-to-end experiences. Platforms such as XO — the world’s largest private aviation marketplaces — enhance accessibility and flexibility, supporting clients as their travel needs evolve.

Long-term outlook

Private aviation continues to benefit from strong global demand fundamentals, supported by increasing international mobility, rising wealth creation and a shift towards more efficient, time-sensitive business travel.

Obaid concluded: “Private aviation continues to play a growing role in supporting economic activity across the UAE, enabling faster decision-making, facilitating investment flows and strengthening international connectivity. In today’s more complex global environment, its importance as critical business infrastructure is only increasing.”

About Vista

﻿Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world’s leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista’s mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value — anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista’s extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

Contact:press@vistaglobal.com