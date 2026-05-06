Abu Dhabi: Agthia Group PJSC (AGTHIA:UH; or the “Group”) launched the Agthia Academy powered by Bühler - a first-of-its-kind capability-building platform created to equip Emirati entrepreneurs, operators, and future specialists with world-class food manufacturing expertise in milling, baking, and production excellence. The program enables participants to translate global standards into day-to-day practice, improving quality, efficiency, and operational discipline, while supporting the UAE’s broader food security agenda.

The launch of the Agthia Academy coincides with Agthia’s participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026, adopting an industry-led approach to skills development. It strengthens capabilities across the food value chain, elevates operational standards, and contributes to sustainable sector growth.

Commenting on the launch, Salmeen Alameri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, said: "The Academy reflects our firm belief that the future of the UAE’s food sector will be built on the strength of its people. We are creating a practical pathway that empowers Emirati talent to access global best practices and apply them with confidence, improving consistency, productivity, and operational excellence. By linking learning with real-world application and measurable outcomes, the Academy supports the UAE’s long-term food security ambitions and contributes to building a more resilient, competitive, and innovation-driven food economy."

Heiko Feuring, President at Bühler for Middle East, Africa & India added: "At Bühler, we believe the future of food manufacturing depends on equipping talent with both global knowledge and hands-on experience. Through our partnership with Agthia, the Academy provides Emirati entrepreneurs, operators, and specialists with access to advanced technologies, modern production practices, and deep industry expertise. By combining world-class training with practical application, we are helping to develop a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation, efficiency, and sustainability across the UAE’s food sector."

The Agthia Academy also strengthens academic collaboration with leading UAE institutions, including United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, and the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches. These partnerships provide access to advanced technologies, industry expertise, and applied training methodologies, enabling universities to enhance their programmes, better prepare students for evolving industry needs, and create career pathways aligned with global food sector standards.

The Academy will deliver a structured programme that combines classroom-based learning, hands-on technical training, and international exposure, delivered across Agthia Group’s facilities in Abu Dhabi and Bühler Group’s global training centres in Switzerland.

The launch underscores Agthia’s long-term commitment to strengthening food security and developing national human capital, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for advanced food manufacturing, innovation, and industry-led learning.

About Agthia

Agthia Group PJSC (ADX: AGTHIA) is one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies headquartered in Abu Dhabi and part of ADQ, one of the largest holding companies in the Middle East. Established in 2004, Agthia has evolved into a diversified, multi-category F&B leader with a strong regional footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Turkey, and Jordan. The Group’s integrated portfolio includes market-leading brands across four key categories: Water & Food, Snacking, Protein and Frozen, and Agri-Business. With more than 12,000 employees across its operations, Agthia’s products reach consumers in over 60 markets worldwide.

About Bühler

Billions of people across the globe interact with Bühler technologies every day – from the food on their tables to the mobility solutions they depend on. Along entire value chains, we engineer and deliver cutting‑edge process solutions that help nourish the world and keep it moving. Each day, 2 billion people consume food produced on Bühler equipment, and 1 billion people travel in vehicles containing components manufactured with our machinery. This reach gives us both a powerful responsibility and a distinctive opportunity to transform global challenges into sustainable, long‑term business value. Within this framework, our Dubai office serves as the regional hub for the Middle East, Africa and India, supporting 78 countries. Our team of experts is dedicated to providing comprehensive after‑sales support, ensuring the longevity, reliability, and efficiency of our customers’ production plants across the region, and we are firmly committed to helping businesses succeed in an increasingly competitive global market.