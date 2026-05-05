The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has welcomed Barceló as a Global Member.

Founded in Mallorca in 1931, Barceló Group has grown into one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, with a presence across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East.

The Group operates a diverse portfolio of 288 hotels under four distinct brands, ranging from luxury boutique properties to large-scale resorts and urban hotels, reflecting its broad reach across global travel markets.

As part of its continued international growth, the group also operates in the US through Crestline Hotels & Resorts, strengthening its footprint in one of the world’s most competitive hospitality markets.

In March 2026, they unveiled a strategic alliance with Kempinski Group to manage a collection of luxury hotels.

In addition, 2026 has already seen the brand announce and launch several properties, including: Royal Hideaway Casablanca and Occidental Casablanca Medina, Morocco; Barceló Roma, Italy; Barceló Dresden Newa, Germany; Occidental Istanbul City, Turkey; and Occidental Cairo Gran Museum, Egypt.

The company has placed sustainability at the core of its strategy, advancing a regenerative approach to tourism through its Barceló ReGen programme.

This focuses on reducing environmental impact while enhancing the social and economic value its operations bring to local communities.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Barceló Group as a Global Member of WTTC. Their global footprint, combined with a strong commitment to regenerative tourism, brings valuable leadership to our membership. Barceló’s approach reflects the direction our sector must take — delivering growth that is both sustainable and meaningful for destinations and communities.”

Simon Barceló, Executive Co-Chairman of Barceló Group, said: “It is an honour to join the World Travel & Tourism Council as a Global Member, contributing to the global leadership shaping the future of our sector. We are committed to building a regenerative future for Travel & Tourism, where value is measured through emotion, impact, and enduring human connection.”

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