Ranked among Top 3 most active investors across MENA in 2025

Increased deal activity year-on-year, reinforcing UAE innovation ecosystem

Continued a sector-agnostic investment approach

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Oraseya Capital, the investment arm of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has been ranked the most active investor in the United Arab Emirates by number of deals for the second consecutive year, according to the 2025 Most Active Investors in MEA, Africa and SEA report issued by MAGNiTT.

The firm also secured a Top Three ranking across the MENA region, reinforcing its role in advancing the UAE’s innovation-driven economic agenda and strengthening the regional venture capital ecosystem.

The fiscal year 2025 report confirms that Oraseya Capital completed 25 investments during the year, representing the highest number of transactions executed by a single investor in the UAE. The performance reflects sustained year-on-year growth in MENA deal activity and positions Oraseya Capital at the forefront of early-stage capital deployment within the national ecosystem.

Across MENA, Oraseya Capital ranked third by number of investments, highlighting its expanding regional footprint and disciplined deployment strategy aligned with scalable, technology-enabled business models. Oraseya Capital increased its deal activity from 21 investments in 2024 to 25 investments in 2025 across MENA, representing a 19 percent year-on-year increase in transaction volume.

MAGNiTT’s findings further indicate that locally headquartered investors continued to anchor venture activity across MENA in 2025, with UAE-based firms contributing a significant share of total deal flow. Oraseya Capital’s ranking reflects the increasing maturity of domestic capital participation and its role in enabling high-potential startups to scale within and beyond the UAE. The data underscores the strength of the UAE’s venture infrastructure and its capacity to attract and retain entrepreneurial talent across priority sectors.

During 2025, Oraseya Capital maintained a sector-agnostic investment approach, with major investments in FinTech and Enterprise Software as key enablers of digital transformation and enterprise productivity. The firm recorded five investments in FinTech and five in Enterprise Software, supporting solutions that advance digital infrastructure, enhance financial inclusion, and strengthen business competitiveness. This sectoral focus aligns with the UAE’s digital economy strategy and supports the development of knowledge-based industries across DIEZ’s integrated economic zones.

Hassan Waheed, Executive Vice President of Finance at DIEZ, and Partner at Oraseya Capital, said: “Oraseya Capital’s consecutive ranking as the UAE’s most active investor reflects a clear and disciplined strategy to strengthen the country’s innovation ecosystem through capital deployment and active portfolio engagement. Oraseya Capital’s investment approach is designed to enable scalable digital solutions that contribute to economic diversification, reinforce national competitiveness, and generate sustainable long-term value. As the venture capital arm of DIEZ, Oraseya Capital plays a strategic role in supporting high-growth technology ventures that align with Dubai’s broader economic and digital transformation objectives.”

He added: “Oraseya Capital’s top three ranking across MENA further demonstrates the growing integration of the UAE’s startup ecosystem within regional capital markets. By facilitating cross-border collaboration and supporting founders with global ambitions, Oraseya Capital continues to enhance the resilience and depth of the regional innovation landscape.”

The announcement supports wider objectives under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the UAE’s long-term digital transformation strategy, which prioritise innovation, investment attraction, and the development of advanced technology sectors. Strengthening venture capital activity within the UAE contributes directly to enhancing capital accessibility for early-stage companies, enabling entrepreneurship, and reinforcing the country’s position as a regional hub for innovation and digital solutions.

Oraseya Capital’s continued recognition builds on its recent industry accolades, including being named Venture Capital Firm of the Year at the Entrepreneur Middle East Awards 2025. Oraseya has consistently expanded its portfolio while advancing a governance-led, impact-oriented investment framework that complements DIEZ’s mandate to drive economic diversification and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global centre for business, technology, and innovation.

The FY 2025 MAGNiTT report highlights a broader shift toward sustained domestic participation in venture funding across MENA, with UAE-based investors contributing meaningfully to regional deal activity. Oraseya Capital’s ranking among the Top Three most active investors in MENA by number of deals underscores its cross-border engagement and its contribution to building a connected and scalable innovation ecosystem.