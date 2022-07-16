Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel International Business School, Bahrain, met His Excellency Mr. Cosbert Themba Khubushi, the Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to the Kingdom of Bahrain, residing in Riyadh, at the college's headquarters in Al Jasra.

In the meeting, they discussed ways of joint cooperation between Vatel Bahrain and the hospitality and hotel sector in the Republic of South Africa.

His Excellency Mr. Cosbert Themba Rubushe discussed the importance of educating South African hospitality institutions about the Gulf and Arab culture through the hospitality sector.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa presented in detail the theoretical and practical educational programs offered by Vatel in addition to the several great opportunities that it offers to its students.

The General Director of Vatel Bahrain welcomed the exchange of experiences and information with the hotel and hospitality institutions in South Africa, confirming that Vatel is keen to expand the network of partners to include different continents of the world.

The South African ambassador discussed the challenges facing the hospitality sector in South Africa due to the cultural differences and confirmed that these challenges can be overcome through constructive cooperation with Vatel Bahrain.

