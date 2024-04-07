Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, is bringing Ulter, its high-value purchase financing program offering up to EGP 15 million. This initiative empowers El Gouna residents to easily manage maintenance, paintenance, repairs, and utility expenses. The user-friendly app allows users to conveniently pay utility bills and other recurring payments, eliminating the need to chase deadlines. Maintenance paint requests can be submitted directly through the app.Recognizing the distinctive needs of El Gouna residents, Valu incorporates streamlined access to Gouna Plus services in the app. This facilitates residents to submit requests for enhancements such as unit expansions, additional rooms, or pool services seamlessly through Valu.

To expand its reach and enhance convenience across El Gouna, Valu is inaugurating its store at El Gouna Abu Tig Marina on the 7th of April. Residents can also receive quick assistance by visiting Valu’s booth in the Sports District. Furthermore, a dedicated home service activation call center is available at (02) 2123 8763.

To promote a responsible utilization of services, Valu has assigned a minimum Valu limit based on age groups. For residents aged 18 to 21 years, the minimum limit is 25,000 EGP against their Gouna ID owner's card or Gouna App profile. For residents aged 21 years and over, are assigned a minimum limit of 50,000 EGP against their Gouna ID owner's card or Gouna App profile.

To commemorate the launch, an enticing offer awaits El Gouna residents! Activate a Valu account in El Gouna and receive a 3,000 EGP cashback valid for 3 months & redeemable at EgyptAir. Hurry up to seize the opportunity, this offer is valid from the 7th to the 15th of April.

Embark on a journey of unparalleled convenience, efficient services, and exclusive rewards in El Gouna by downloading the Valu app today!

About Valu

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 6,000 points of sale and over 1,500 websites and apps – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 15 million in the luxury space through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, and Ulter respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu had recently introduced its prepaid card co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Senior Communications Manager of EFG Holding

osalama@valu.com.eg

Valu Public Relations Team

Public_Relations@valu.com.eg

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.