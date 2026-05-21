Amman, Jordan: Valu, a leading universal financial technology powerhouse in MENA, has announced the appointment of Odeh Al-Fakhouri, a Jordanian national team player and player for Egypt’s Pyramids FC, as its brand ambassador in Egypt and Jordan. This partnership underscores Valu’s commitment to supporting regional talent and investing in the future of sports across the MENA region.

Odeh Al-Fakhouri is recognized as one of the region’s rising athletic talents. He currently holds the record for the highest total deal value for a player moving from the Jordanian league to a club abroad. Al-Fakhouri was the first Jordanian ever to play and score in the CAF Champions League. Most recently, he cemented his legacy in Egyptian football by becoming the first Jordanian to lift the prestigious Egypt Cup, marking the first time a Jordanian player has won a major title in Egypt.

Salma Abdelhamid, CMO of Valu, commented: “Supporting regional talent like Odeh is a cornerstone of our broader mission to invest in the future and empower the next generation of athletes. Valu has a proven track record of empowering athletes and supporting youth initiatives. This partnership deepens our commitment to a long-term vision: unlocking the potential of talent in sports and building a durable ecosystem that sustains their growth and success on the world stage. Odeh’s achievements in both the Egyptian league and with the Jordanian national team are a testament to the high calibre of football in our region, and we are proud to provide the support that will help him reach even greater heights during the upcoming World Cup”.

Odeh Al-Fakhouri, stated, “I am honoured to join forces with Valu, a forward-thinking brand that understands the pulse of the youth. Our partnership is a natural fit, uniting the world of sports with a shared vision for growth and success. I look forward to creating a positive impact that resonates with fans and young people across the region.”

Batool Al Fayez, Marketing Manager of Valu Jordan, said: “We are pleased to welcome Odeh Al-Fakhouri as our brand ambassador in Jordan. Odeh’s journey reflects the strength of Jordanian talent and resonates with many young athletes across the region. Through this collaboration, we look forward to strengthening our connection with the Jordanian community and supporting a talent who continues to inspire ambition and growth.”

Al-Fakhouri’s rising international profile was recently highlighted when he won the AFC Champions League Two 'Goal of the Match Day' award, securing over 51% of the public vote.

Through this partnership, Valu cements its commitment to lifestyle excellence beyond financial services. By backing a premier athlete like Al-Fakhouri, Valu underscores the emergence of a generation capable of competing globally, proving how national brands can drive long-term impact, encourage ambition, and foster regional pride.

About Valu

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), representing Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

In Jordan, Valu offers innovative digital financing solutions. In its initial phase, it provides ‘Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)’ services with financing plans for up to 60 months through a wide network of merchants. Through a seamless experience that helps customers manage their expenses, Valu aims to provide smart solutions for how the Jordanian market manages its finances in alignment with their needs and aspirations.

Valu operates in Jordan under a Specialized Finance license, after receiving final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ). This reflects the company’s commitment to providing responsible, regulated financial solutions that support greater financial inclusion and enhance the user experience in the digital finance sector.

Valualso aims to build strategic partnerships with various entities in the local market, contributing to the development of the consumer finance ecosystem and expanding the reach of digital financial services across the Kingdom.

Learn more about us at https://valugroup.com/jo

For further information, please contact:

The Valu Public Relations Team

News-release@valu.com.eg

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Head of Communications

osalama@valu.com.eg

Albatool Alfayez

Marketing Manager – Valu Jordan

balfayez@valugroup.com