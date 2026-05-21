17 early-stage startups selected from over 370 applications, marking a new entry point for Emirati entrepreneurs into Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED), in collaboration with Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has announced the first cohort of the MZN Hub71 Programme, welcoming 17 Emirati founders building early-stage startups across priority and emerging sectors.

Selected from a competitive pool of over 370 applications, the inaugural cohort reflects strong demand for structured early-stage venture support in the UAE. Spearheaded by Khalifa Fund and delivered through the MZN Hub in Al Ain, the programme establishes a vital new entry point into the UAE’s startup ecosystem, enabling Emirati founders to transform ideas into scalable ventures while strengthening the pipeline of homegrown innovation.

The cohort represents a new generation of founders shaping the UAE’s future economy. Nearly 90% are under the age of 35, with more than 75% launching their first ventures, reinforcing the programme’s role in expanding access to entrepreneurship. Female founders represent 35% of the cohort, reflecting continued progress in broadening participation across the startup landscape.

Notably, 59% of selected founders were referred through partner networks, demonstrating the strength of the collaborative ecosystem cultivated by Khalifa Fund and its partners, including Hub71, in identifying and nurturing early-stage talent.

The startups span key sectors aligned with Abu Dhabi’s economic priorities, including HealthTech, ClimateTech, FinTech and AgriTech, alongside emerging innovations with AI applied across sectors.

H.E Khalifa Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of the Entrepreneurship Sector, at Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development said: “We are pleased to launch the first MZN Hub71 cohort in collaboration with Hub71, it reflects Khalifa Fund’s commitment to empowering Emirati entrepreneurs and nurturing the next generation of national enterprises. Through MZN in Al Ain, we are creating a structured pathway that enables founders to transform ideas into viable businesses, strengthen their capabilities, and contribute directly to the UAE’s economic diversification goals. We will continue to strengthen this ecosystem by expanding access to mentorship, networks, and investment readiness support, ensuring Emirati founders are equipped to scale their ventures and compete globally.”

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said: “MZN Hub71 reflects the growing momentum among Emirati founders building ventures from Abu Dhabi. This cohort brings together an impressive group of founding teams developing timely solutions well positioned to enter the market. At Hub71, we are proud to support founders from the earliest stages, helping them build strong foundations, validate their ideas, and scale their businesses.”

Over the course of the 3-month programme at the MZN Hub in Al Ain, founders progress through structured phases from concept to execution, developing minimum viable products, validating ideas in market and preparing to launch.

The programme culminates in a Demo Day, where founders present their ventures to investors, government stakeholders and partners, creating direct pathways to funding, partnerships and commercial opportunities.

Beyond the programme, founders are integrated into Abu Dhabi’s wider innovation ecosystem, with continued access to capital, commercial opportunities and strategic support as they scale.

By activating early-stage Emirati talent in Al Ain through Khalifa Fund’s national entrepreneurship platform and connecting them to Hub71’s global network, MZN Hub71 strengthens Abu Dhabi’s long-term founder pipeline and supports the development of globally competitive startups from the UAE.