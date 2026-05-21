Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced four conservation initiatives for 2026 under IMPACT by Miral, A strategic platform for funding and delivering meaningful social and environmental impact across Abu Dhabi.

The inaugural meetings saw the Advisory Working Group propose key programmes aimed at protecting the UAE’s vital marine and terrestrial ecosystems and endangered species, in line with the Fund’s Conservation pillar. Led by Yas SeaWorld® Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Zoo alongside leading researchers and conservation experts, the proposed programmes were presented to the Steering Committee for approval, co-chaired by senior representatives from Miral and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an.

During the meetings, four initiatives were approved, including tracking sea turtle populations across the Arabian Gulf, advancing AI-enabled sustainable aquaculture, protecting the Arabian Sand Cat in Abu Dhabi’s deserts, and safeguarding the critically endangered Dama Gazelle. Together, these initiatives reflect a focused, science-led approach to preserving the UAE’s marine and terrestrial ecosystems. They aim to leverage applied research, conservation genomics, AI and data-driven monitoring to enhance biodiversity protection, support food security and enable structured species conservation and reintroduction planning.

Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications & Events at Miral and Vice Chair of IMPACT by Miral, said, “IMPACT by Miral was launched as part of our commitment to creating meaningful change. The approval of our four conservation priorities marks an important milestone in this journey, which underscores not only our ambition, but the strength of collective action. We extend our sincere gratitude to our partners, whose expertise and collaboration are fundamental to turning vision into impact. Together, we are contributing to a more sustainable future for Abu Dhabi by actively safeguarding its invaluable natural ecosystems.”

She added, “Through this shared commitment, not only are we protecting what matters today but also shaping a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

Representatives from leading academic and environmental institutions form the Advisory Working Group and attended the meeting, that was chaired by Dr. Elise Marquis, Senior Director of Yas SeaWorld® Research & Rescue Center. The representatives include, H.E. Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector, UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Maitha Mohammed Al Hameli, Acting Executive Director – Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Hany El Shaer, Regional Director, International Union for Conservation of Nature, Professor John Burt, Professor of Biology, New York University Abu Dhabi, Dr. Ameena Al Sumaiti, Associate Professor – Electrical Engineering, Khalifa University, Dr. Ruwaya Al Kendi, Associate Professor - College of Science, United Arab Emirates University, Noora Albalooshi, Assistant Curator of Marine Biology, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Sara Stevens, Senior Director of Zoological Operations & Conservation, Al Ain Zoo, Carlos Rodriguez, General Manager, SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Launched in partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an in late 2025, IMPACT by Miral serves as a catalyst for responsible growth, built on four pillars: Conservation, Arts & Culture, Health & Wellbeing, and Education & Skills Development. The Fund is governed by the Steering Committee and Advisory Working Group, ensuring transparency, oversight and alignment with Abu Dhabi’s environmental and social priorities.

For more information, please visit miralimpactfund@miral.ae

Marine Conservation Initiatives’ Details:

1. Sea Turtle Population Tracking

• This initiative aims to transform rescue data into actionable insights to help protect endangered sea turtle populations in the Arabian Gulf.

• By analysing rescue data, deploying tracking technology and identifying key feeding ground hotspots, the project will generate valuable insights into sea turtle ecology and migration patterns. These findings will help inform conservation policy, marine protection strategies and climate resilience planning across the region.

2. Innovations for Sustainable Aquaculture

• Supporting the UAE’s long-term food security and sustainability goals, this initiative explores how AI-enabled monitoring and circular solutions can improve aquaculture systems.

• The programme will investigate ways to reduce waste, enhance fish welfare and develop automated underwater monitoring systems to better understand fish behaviour and aquaculture performance. These innovations aim to contribute to a smarter, more sustainable aquaculture sector across the Arabian Gulf.

Terrestrial Conservation Initiatives’ Details:

3. Studies of Wild Arabian Sand Cat in Abu Dhabi

• The Arabian Sand Cat is listed as endangered on the Abu Dhabi Red List of Species and remains one of the region’s most elusive desert animals.

• This research initiative will combine environmental DNA analysis, GPS tracking, camera traps and AI-enabled data analysis to better understand the species’ population, distribution and behaviour across Abu Dhabi. The project aims to close critical knowledge gaps needed for long-term conservation and strengthen partnerships to support protection of this unique desert species.

4. Dama Gazelle Population Conservation

• The Dama Gazelle, classified as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, is one of the world’s rarest antelope species.

• Building on Al Ain Zoo’s internationally recognised leadership in conservation breeding, this project will focus on closing genetic knowledge gaps between captive, reintroduced and remaining wild populations. The initiative aims to develop an integrated conservation genomics and biobanking framework to support coordinated global management of the species.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and destination management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 70+ rides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

Lakshmi Sree

Account Manager

Yas Creative Hub

Opposite Yas Masjid, Yas West, Abu Dhabi, AE

Abu Dhabi, P.O Box 77752

United Arab Emirates bursonglobal.com