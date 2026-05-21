Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Globalpharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments and one of the UAE’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, has signed seven strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading partners to strengthen its capabilities across research and development, manufacturing optimisation, financing and sustainable operations.

The collaborations are structured across three strategic clusters — innovation and product development, manufacturing, efficiency and sustainability, market access, financing and expansion — supporting Globalpharma’s efforts to strengthen capabilities across the pharmaceutical value chain.

The MoUs establish collaboration frameworks with partners aligned to these clusters, including ZIM Laboratories FZE and Molkem Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. under innovation and product development; Masibus (A Sonepar company) & Rockwell Automation and 386 Sky Solar Energy Systems LLC under manufacturing, efficiency and sustainability; and Emirates Development Bank (EDB), Mubadala Bio’s Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS) and the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) under market access, financing and expansion.

Commenting on the signings, Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries and Masharie and Board Director at Globalpharma, said: “Strengthening the pharmaceutical sector requires a coordinated approach across innovation, manufacturing and ecosystem development. These MoUs reflect a structured effort to enhance local capabilities, enable technology and knowledge transfer and support the development of a more resilient and competitive pharmaceutical manufacturing base in the UAE. Through Globalpharma, Dubai Investments continues to support initiatives that align with national priorities while creating long-term value across the healthcare sector.”

Dr. Basem Albarahmeh, Chief Executive Officer of Globalpharma, added: “Globalpharma’s focus is on translating these partnerships into tangible operational outcomes. Through our collaboration with ZIM Laboratories, we are strengthening our product development pipeline and building advanced R&D capabilities for differentiated formulations. In parallel, our engagement with Emirates Development Bank supports access to structured financing solutions that enable scale and long-term capacity expansion. At the operational level, our partnerships with Masibus and Rockwell Automation are driving the adoption of advanced automation and digital technologies to improve throughput, quality and real-time visibility across our manufacturing facilities. At the same time, our clean energy initiative with 386 Sky Solar allows us to integrate sustainability into our operations in a measurable way, improving efficiency and reducing environmental impact. These collaborations, alongside our localisation, regulatory and distribution partnerships, strengthen our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality output while supporting long-term operational resilience.”

The collaboration with the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) supports pharmaceutical localisation initiatives, regulatory alignment and national medicine security, reinforcing efforts to strengthen local manufacturing capabilities and supply resilience in the UAE. Globalpharma’s partnerships with Molkem Chemicals and Mubadala Bio’s Al Ittihad Drug

Store (IDS) strengthen localisation and distribution capabilities, particularly in critical therapeutic areas, while enhancing supply chain efficiency across the UAE.

The sustainability collaboration will also see the deployment of a 612 kWp rooftop sSolar photovoltaic (PV) plant at its Dubai Investment Park facility, expected to generate approximately 25.3 GWh of clean energy, avoid 11,400 tonnes of CO₂ emissions and deliver a carbon benefit equivalent to planting over 21,700 trees.

Collectively, the MoUs reinforce Globalpharma’s commitment to advancing an integrated pharmaceutical ecosystem, supporting the continued development of the UAE healthcare sector.

About Globalpharma

Globalpharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC. Established in 1998, Globalpharma is currently a market leader in key generic pharma segments with a strong regional footprint. Globalpharma started its operations in the UAE in 2003 and expanded its growth in 2008 with product line extensions and new product launches across 14 countries in the GCC and select African markets. Currently Globalpharma has two Manufacturing plants, A state of the art Beta-Lactam Penicillin Manufacturing plant providing the Amoxicillin & AmoxiClav brands in the larger MENA region. Additionally, catering to the Lifestyle disease segments, is a General Medicine Manufacturing Plant with a variety of Liquid & Oral Solid Dose capabilities. www.globalpharma.ae

About ZIM Laboratories FZE

ZIM Laboratories FZE is a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and manufacturing of differentiated generic formulations. The company has established capabilities in advanced drug delivery systems and product innovation, supporting the development of high-value pharmaceutical solutions across global markets. www.zimlab.in

About Emirates Development Bank (EDB)

Emirates Development Bank (EDB) is the UAE’s development finance institution, providing financial and non-financial support to accelerate economic diversification and industrial growth. EDB plays a key role in enabling strategic sectors, including manufacturing and healthcare, through tailored financing solutions and advisory support. www.edb.gov.ae

About Masibus (A Sonepar Company)

Masibus Automation and Instrumentation FZC, a subsidiary of Sonepar Group, is a provider of industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company supports industries across the Middle East with technologies that enhance operational efficiency, process control and system integration. www.sonepar.com

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, delivering advanced control systems, software and data-driven solutions. The company works across multiple sectors, including pharmaceuticals, to enhance manufacturing efficiency, quality and operational resilience. www.rockwellautomation.com

About 386 Sky Solar Energy Systems LLC

386 Sky Solar Energy Systems LLC is a UAE-based provider of commercial and industrial Solar energy solutions, delivering rooftop, ground-mounted and integrated Solar systems across the region. The company supports businesses in transitioning towards clean energy in alignment with sustainability and net zero objectives. www.threeeightsix.me

About Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS), Mubadala Bio

Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS), part of Mubadala Bio, is a UAE-based pharmaceutical distribution and logistics provider, offering end-to-end solutions across supply chain, storage and distribution. IDS supports the availability of pharmaceutical products across multiple therapy segments, strengthening healthcare access and supply chain efficiency within the UAE. www.mubadalabio.com

About the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE)

The Emirates Drug Establishment is the UAE’s federal authority responsible for regulating and overseeing the pharmaceutical and medical products sector, ensuring the availability, quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines across the country. www.ede.gov.ae

About Dubai Investments

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,724 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than Dhs. 23.28 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing

the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit – www.dubaiinvestments.com

For more information contact:

Mohammed Al Shamsi

Manager – Investor Relations

Dubai Investments PJSC

Email: mohammed.alshamsi@dubaiinvestments.com