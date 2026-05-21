Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, today announced the successful arrangement of two structured trade finance facilities (“the facilities”) amounting to USD550 million with HSBC to accelerate its AI cloud and compute deployments across the United States and Europe. The facilities of USD240 million and USD310 million were completed in February 2026 and May 2026 respectively.

The facilities have been purpose-built to support Core42’s capital intensity and deployment cycles of AI cloud infrastructure. Structured to enable strategic flexibility, both facilities are non-equity dilutive and reinforce Core42’s disciplined capital allocation approach as it expands its global footprint. The facilities will enable accelerated time-to-market for large-scale capacity buildouts tied to long-term contracted demand and enterprise-grade workloads.

Headquartered in the UAE with deployments across the United States and Europe, Core42 continues to scale as a sovereign AI infrastructure operator serving enterprise, government, and hyperscale customers. The facilities enhance Core42’s capital stack sophistication alongside its strategic hyperscaler and sovereign partnerships, supporting sustained growth at scale.

“The trade finance facilities represent a defining moment for Core42 and for the broader AI infrastructure sector, reflecting growing institutional recognition of AI architecture as long-duration, industrial-grade capacity,” said Neha Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, Core42. “The provision of the trade facilities by HSBC will strengthen our ability to deploy capacity at speed across the US and Europe while maintaining financial discipline and a long-term growth framework. As enterprises and governments scale mission-critical AI workloads, the underlying cloud and compute platforms must be resilient and built to support sustained demand.”

The development reinforces Core42’s position as a scalable AI infrastructure operator capable of mobilizing global capital against sustained, multi-year demand. Core42 is bringing its proven sovereign AI ecosystem model to Europe. The company’s full-stack AI infrastructure is anchored by its European headquarters in Dublin, with deployments underway in Italy and France and local governance partners across key markets.

As AI transitions from experimentation to mission-critical deployment, access to structured trade finance becomes a strategic advantage; capital is concentrating behind platforms with operational depth, contracted visibility, and disciplined growth frameworks. The facilities strengthen Core42’s ability to deploy industrial-scale AI capacity with financial discipline, supporting sustained demand from enterprise, government, and hyperscale customers globally.

“Industrial AI infrastructure demands structural discipline,” said Roopal Jobanputra, General Counsel, Core42. “The facilities are built to support long-term deployment at scale while maintaining the governance and cross-border clarity required for mission-critical infrastructure.”

Commenting on the facility, Shaikha AlMarri, Head of Banking UAE, HSBC said, "These pioneering structures are designed to support the financing of Core42’s current deployment, while also establishing a robust framework that enables streamlined access to funding for future initiatives. By providing this flexibility, HSBC demonstrates a strong appreciation of the unique requirements and dynamics within the technology sector.”

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals. We are building the digital backbone that powers AI-native societies. We operate the G42 Intelligence Grid that turns compute into tokens at massive scale and functions as a global factory for manufactured intelligence. These foundations are essential to deploy advanced AI, unlock proprietary data, and drive real outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.core42.ai and follow Core42 LinkedIn, Core42 Instagram and Core42 X.

For more information

Core42@proglobal.aeUAE

Core42@Hoffman.com EU, UK and USA