Building on over 10 years of extensive experience and driven by an ambitious investment plan based on an expansion strategy, Urbnz Developments has announced its entry into the Egyptian real estate market with the launch of its first project, AXIS Three Business Mall, in West Cairo, targeting sales of EGP 230m.

URBNZ Developments brings strong expertise in the construction and contracting sector, having successfully executed and delivered numerous landmark projects over the past decade with the highest quality standards and on-time completion.

This solid foundation supports the company’s strategic expansion into real estate development.

For his part, Mahmoud Ameer, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Urbnz Developments, stated that the company’s management team brings over 60 years of combined experience across various disciplines, having worked with leading companies in Egypt and abroad.

Ameer highlighted that the entire team shares a common ambition—to position Urbnz Developments as a leading real estate developer in Egypt within a short timeframe, supported by a strong foundation of expertise, innovation, and a promising start.

He further explained that the company's first project, AXIS Three Business Mall, is a commercial, administrative, and medical development with targeted sales of EGP 230m. The project is located in the Northern Expansions area of the 6th of October City.

Ameer noted that the exceptional and strategically chosen location ensures high occupancy rates across all units, as the mall is situated in a high-density residential area with a strong demand for such developments to meet the needs of the local community.

He pointed out that the project is centrally located within an area that includes over 26 upscale residential communities, home to more than 350,000 residents. This highlights the high population density and strong demand for such developments in the area.

Additionally, URBNZ Developments has already begun construction before the project's official launch, demonstrating strong financial stability, a serious commitment to work, and a firm dedication to customers. He also noted that all units will be delivered fully finished, including air conditioning.

He further explained that more than 40% of the project has already been completed, with the company aiming to deliver it in record time while maintaining the highest quality standards. This approach positions Urbnz Developments as the first company to complete its project in a short timeframe, allowing customers in the area to quickly benefit from the diverse services offered while unit owners can capitalize on high occupancy rates.

Ameer continued: "We have leveraged our expertise and in-depth market studies to develop an investment-driven project that meets the expectations of customers within the same area. That's why we decided to launch a commercial, administrative, and medical project designed to cater to the needs of the local community. We are committed to executing the project with the highest level of precision to provide top-tier services with exceptional quality standards."

The company’s CCO disclosed that the company has an ambitious expansion plan to invest in the 6th of October and Sheikh Zayed as a first phase, particularly given the strong demand for premium projects in west Cairo. The area's high population density and demand exceeding supply across all investment sectors make it a strategic location for further development.

He concluded that the state's ongoing real estate development initiatives in west Cairo create a favorable environment for serious companies to invest further in a diverse range of projects across the region.