KUWAIT – United Projects for Aviation Services Company (UPAC), a commercial real estate and facilities management company, continues its annual Ramadan tradition by providing essential food supplies to underprivileged families with its ‘Noksat Ramadan’ initiative.

UPAC’s initiative is a charitable partnership with the Kuwait Association for Needy Families, which sourced, prepared, and delivered the food packages to families in need. Each package includes essential groceries and staple items, providing comfort and support throughout the holy month.

Hamad Malallah, Vice Chairman and CEO of UPAC: "UPAC is deeply committed to social responsibility and strives to make a meaningful impact on underprivileged communities in Kuwait. Each Ramadan, we partner with accredited charities as well as our subsidiaries to provide essential food assistance to families in need. This initiative reflects our core values and reinforces our commitment to giving back. We are proud of UPAC’s team dedication and grateful to everyone who contributed to this meaningful effort.”

UPAC has established partnerships with several organizations to support various campaigns that help those in need. To find out more about UPAC’s CSR activities, please visit the company’s bilingual website: www.upac.com.kw

About UPAC

Established in 2000, publicly listed on Boursa Kuwait, and headquartered in Kuwait, UPAC is a leading commercial real estate and facilities management company with a specialization in Build Operate Transfer (BOT) initiatives. Its services cover project management and consultancy, real estate development as well as property and facilities management. UPAC was awarded the contract to manage and operate Messilah Beach over a 17-year period. Spanning more than 70,000 SQM. UPAC is part of the Kuwaiti-led consortium developing Abu Dhabi’s Reem Mall, a $1.3 billion project spread over nearly 270,000 sqm. For more information, please visit the website: www.upac.com.kw