Cairo: Bosta, Egypt’s leading technology-enabled logistics company, announced the launch of a strategic joint project with SuperJet, one of the country’s largest intercity transport operators, to establish a national shipping network enabling same-day delivery between cities and marking a major transformation in Egypt’s shipping sector.

The signing ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Egyptian Ministry of Transport on 18 February 2026, in the presence of H.E. Eng. Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport and Industry; Mr. Mohamed Ezzat, Founder and CEO of Bosta; and Major General Eng. Hassan El-Laithy, CEO of SuperJet.

This partnership is the first of its kind in the Egyptian market, enabling shipment drop-off and pick-up between governorates through SuperJet stations, enhancing transport speed, maximizing the utilization of transport infrastructure, and supporting the growth of e-commerce and logistics services nationwide. The service is expected to reach an operational capacity of up to 6 million shipments annually once rollout and expansion phases are completed, reflecting the significant potential of the partnership to support trade movement and logistics services across Egypt.

Under the agreement, Bosta will design, manage, and operate the entire shipping system, including technology platforms, process automation, shipment management, tracking systems, and customer experience. SuperJet, in turn, will provide the transport network and the operational support required to ensure fast shipment movement between cities.

This collaboration represents a modern intercity shipping model, replacing slower traditional methods with a smart, technology-driven system built for speed and operational efficiency.

H.E. Eng. Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Transport, affirmed that:

this step reflects the state’s direction toward the optimal investment utilization of transport sector assets and the development of modern operating models in partnership with the private sector, noting that integration between transport modes and logistics services is a key factor in supporting economic development and facilitating trade movement within Egypt.

Mohamed Ezzat, Founder and CEO of Bosta, said:

“We are proud of this partnership, which represents an important milestone in the company’s strategy to build a faster and more efficient logistics network across Egypt. Cooperation with SuperJet will help provide intercity transport solutions with faster transit times and more efficient operating costs, supporting businesses, merchants, and customers nationwide.”

Major General Hassan El-Laithy, CEO of SuperJet, added:

“Our cooperation with Bosta reflects the company’s direction toward expanding the utilization of its extensive intercity network and providing innovative services that go beyond passenger transport to support the logistics sector, thereby enhancing the operational value of the company’s transport network.”

The service is scheduled to launch gradually across several high-traffic routes, with plans for expansion in later phases to cover additional cities and stations across Egypt.

About Bosta

Bosta is one of Egypt’s leading logistics and e-commerce enablement companies, helping businesses sell, manage their logistics operations, and scale smoothly. Through its technology-driven solutions, Bosta provides an integrated ecosystem including shipment management, logistics services, cash collection, e-commerce integrations, and performance analytics, enabling merchants to improve efficiency and accelerate growth. The company also supports businesses by facilitating access to financing solutions through multiple partners, helping them manage cash flow and invest in expansion. With a strong focus on innovation and customer experience, Bosta empowers thousands of businesses across Egypt to operate smarter and compete in a rapidly evolving digital economy.