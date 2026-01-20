UAE – The University of Dubai (UD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ORA Group, marking the launch of a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing student employability, professional development, and industry collaboration.

The MoU was signed at the University of Dubai campus by Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, and Ms. Lana Naguib Sawiris, Global Chief Commercial Officer of ORA Group.

The partnership focuses on internship and job placement opportunities for UD students and alumni, participation in career fairs, and the delivery of industry-led workshops. It also includes collaboration on executive and professional education programs aligned with market needs.

Under the agreement, ORA Group employees and their first-degree relatives will benefit from tuition discounts and access to UD’s academic and professional offerings. The MoU also encourages industry advisory engagement and potential voluntary support for the UD Alumni and Friends Financial Aid Program.

Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, said: “At the University of Dubai, we are intentional about partnering with organizations that share our vision for developing future-ready talent.”

Lana Sawiris, Global Chief Commercial Officer at ORA Developers, said: "At ORA Developers, we see talent development not as a program, but as a responsibility. By embedding real-world experience into education, we bridge the gap between learning and leadership. Our partnership with the University of Dubai reflects our commitment to shaping future professionals, equipping them with the skills, exposure, and mentorship needed to drive progress in a rapidly evolving global environment."

Amina El Marzak, Director of the Internship & Career Development Center and Alumni Relations at UD, added: “This partnership goes beyond a traditional academic agreement and translates into real opportunities for our students and alumni.”

About ORA

Ora Developers Group is a global real estate leader, known for creating transformative spaces that enhance daily living. Founded in 2016, Ora now holds around $4 billion in consolidated assets and has achieved a proven sales value exceeding $61 billion across Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, Grenada, and Pakistan. Its projects, including Ayia Napa Marina in Cyprus, Eighteen in Pakistan, and 6 strategically located Projects in Egypt, exemplify Ora's commitment to integrated communities that blend harmoniously with local culture and landscapes.

Ora’s portfolio spans residential, hospitality, and entertainment, focusing on multifunctional spaces designed to enrich and bring balance to residents’ lives. Guided by Excellence, Balance, and Happiness, Ora’s developments set new standards for sustainable, community-centered design. The acclaimed Silversands North Coast project, for example, captures the Mediterranean’s essence, showcasing Ora’s expertise in creating vibrant, place-sensitive environments.

With its entry into the UAE, Ora brings a fresh approach aligned with the region’s vision for sustainable urban growth, introducing new standards for thoughtful, community-focused living.