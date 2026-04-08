Dubai, UAE: Union Coop approved the distribution of a 14% cash dividend on share capital, alongside a 5% return on shareholders’ purchases. The resolution was passed at the ‘General Assembly meeting’ held, both in person at the ‘Dubai Chambers’ and virtually. During the meeting, shareholders approved the Board of Directors’ report for 2025, as well as the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2025, including the balance sheet and profit and loss accounts.

The General Assembly also confirmed the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders at 14% (equivalent to AED 0.14 per share), totaling AED 244.38 million. Additionally, a 5% return on shareholders’ purchases amounting to AED 36.81 million was approved for 2025. An allocation of AED 6.14 million was also approved for corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The meeting included a comprehensive discussion session, where shareholder inquiries both in person and online were addressed. Updates were also shared on recently completed projects, ongoing developments, and future pipeline initiatives currently under design.

Commenting on the results, Union Coop CEO, Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, stated that the cooperative’s performance in 2025 reflects the strength of its operational strategy and its success in delivering sustainable growth that directly benefits shareholders. He noted that the approval of a 14% cash dividend, alongside a 5% return on purchases, underscores Union Coop’s commitment to its cooperative model and enhancing shared value.

He added that Union Coop will continue advancing its expansion projects and enhancing the customer shopping experience, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility, further strengthening its position as one of the UAE’s leading cooperatives while meeting the expectations of its shareholders and customers.