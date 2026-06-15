A world-class tennis centre in Qiddiya City will provide for elite international competition, Saudi Arabian player development and community participation, establishing the Kingdom as a global sports and tennis destination and reflecting the city’s philosophy of the ‘Power of Play’.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Qiddiya Investment Company has announced the National Tennis Centre – a world-class sports and entertainment landmark that will position Saudi Arabia as a future hub for international tennis, elite development, local grass roots participation and year-round community play.

Located in Qiddiya City – Saudi Arabia's capital of entertainment, sport, and culture – the National Tennis Centre will be the region’s largest tennis centre, built to ATP, WTA and ITF standards across all courts to attract and host some of the world’s most prestigious events. Construction is already well underway at the National Tennis Centre, which is designed by globally renowned sports architecture firm Populous.

The National Tennis Centre is an important step forward in Qiddiya City’s ambition to become a global destination for entertainment, sport and culture, creating a new home for tennis in Saudi Arabia while inspiring future generations through the power of play. This philosophy is shaping a new city that offers residents, visitors, and businesses limitless opportunities to imagine, to grow, to escape, and to thrive in a contemporary and sustainable urban ecosystem built to improve quality of life.

The announcement of the National Tennis Centre adds to the remarkable momentum at Qiddiya City, including the recent opening of Six Flags theme park, Aquarabia, the Middle-East’s largest water park, and PlayMaker Studios, the new purpose-built film production hub.

What is the National Tennis Centre at Qiddiya City?

As the region’s largest tennis centre, the National Tennis Centre features 30 courts – 28 hard courts and two clay courts – integrated into the dramatic landscape of Qiddiya City, 45km west of Riyadh, with layered green facades woven into the surrounding Tuwaiq Mountains.

It combines world-class competition infrastructure with elite training and wellness facilities, a vibrant public realm, and two multi-purpose arenas with retractable roofs for climate control which can host concerts and major events beyond tennis. The National Tennis Centre is located next to a Sir Nick Faldo signature designed 18-hole Championship golf course set to open later this year, as well as future new homes, offices, and retail as part of a new city planned to be three times the size of Paris.

The National Tennis Centre will play a major role in the broader ambitions led by the Ministry of Sports to further elevate sports in the Kingdom and encourage increased participation. The National Tennis Centre will support all levels of the game, from grassroots initiatives introducing tennis to children for the first time, to supporting Saudi Arabia’s elite talent. Beyond competition, its world-class facilities and favourable winter climate, position the National Tennis Centre as an attractive seasonal training destination, offering the globe's top players the ideal conditions to prepare for the tennis circuit.

National Tennis Centre: Key Facts and Figures

30 tennis courts in total (28 hard courts, two clay courts)

Centre Court: 15,000 seats – the flagship arena with a retractable roof, designed for the world's biggest matches and comparable in scale to leading international tennis venues. Designed to host events beyond tennis.

Court 1: 5,000 seats

Court 2: 2,000 seats

Court 3 (Arena): 8,000 seats – multi-use arena for sport, concerts, and major events, with retractable roof

Outdoor match courts: 450 seats per court

6 competition/match courts; 6 indoor courts; 14 practice courts including clay

Total seating across the centre: 33,000

On this occasion, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, affirmed that the launch of the National Tennis Centre reflects the support and attention the sports sector receives from the leadership. HRH also stressed that the centre represents an important pillar in developing tennis in the Kingdom, a sport that enjoys wide popularity among both participants and fans.

HRH Prince Abdulaziz added: “The centre has the necessary capabilities to host major tournaments and elite players, having been built according to the highest international specifications and standards. This reflects the commitment to developing the tennis ecosystem in the Kingdom, as with other sports, by enhancing infrastructure and programs that support the scouting and development of Saudi talent. These efforts help guide players from the amateur stage to professionalism while contributing to the achievement of the sports objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director, Qiddiya Investment Company, said: "At Qiddiya City, we believe in the Power of Play; the idea that play, in all its forms, has the ability to transform lives, build communities and inspire generations. The National Tennis Centre demonstrates this philosophy. We are building a world-class home for tennis at every level, where the world's best players can compete, the next generation of Saudi talent can reach their potential, and families and communities across Saudi Arabia can experience this great sport. The National Tennis Centre is for Saudi Arabia, supporting Vision 2030 by driving sports participation and tourism, and it is open to the world."

A World-Class Venue for International Tennis

The National Tennis Centre is designed to meet ATP, WTA, and ITF standards, placing it among the most advanced tennis centres in the world. It signals Saudi Arabia's ambition to become a significant and permanent presence on the international tennis circuit.

Ross Hutchins, ITF CEO, said: “The National Tennis Centre at Qiddiya City is precisely the kind of transformative investment that the ITF has long championed as essential to the sustainable growth of our sport around the world. Quality facilities are the cornerstone of every successful national tennis programme - they create pathways for players, empower coaches, and provide opportunities for people who might otherwise never pick up a racket. We look forward to seeing Qiddiya City working alongside the Saudi Tennis Federation to grow the game in Saudi Arabia.”

Eno Polo, CEO of ATP, said: "The National Tennis Centre at Qiddiya City is a remarkable addition to the global tennis landscape. As the largest tennis facility of its kind in the region, it reflects a bold vision for the future of tennis and a commitment to creating more opportunities for people to engage with our sport, whether as players, fans or members of the wider community.

“Facilities of this scale and quality play an important role in the continued growth of tennis. By providing a world-class stage for competition alongside opportunities for participation at all levels, the National Tennis Centre has the potential to make a lasting impact on the sport across the region for years to come."

Mohammed Al Sarrah, President of the Saudi Tennis Federation, said: "The Saudi Tennis Federation welcomes the launch of the National Tennis Centre at Qiddiya City, which represents an important addition to the Kingdom’s sporting infrastructure and a positive step for the continued growth of tennis in Saudi Arabia. The Federation hopes that the Centre will contribute to increasing participation in the sport, supporting the development of local talent, and inspiring the next generation of Saudi tennis players."

A Home for Saudi Tennis: Elite Development and Community Access

High Performance Training Centre: The High Performance Training Centre will develop Saudi tennis talent at the highest level. It features a state-of-the-art gym, hydrotherapy and physiotherapy suites, athlete recovery and wellness spaces, players' lounges, dedicated changing facilities, and an integrated Media Centre with press conference and interview rooms.

Community Tennis and Public Realm: The National Tennis Centre is a year-round destination for the Saudi public. Community tennis programmes, open public spaces, activated fan zones, a Fan Plaza, and cultural activations will make the venue an active part of Qiddiya City's daily life.

Multi-Purpose Venue: Beyond Tennis: The Centre Court and 8,000-seat arena, which both feature retractable roofs, can host major concerts, e-sports, other sports events, and cultural programming. It reflects Qiddiya City's strategy of offering communities year-round sport, entertainment, and culture.

Qiddiya City: Saudi Arabia's Capital of Entertainment, Sport, and Culture

The National Tennis Centre is one of several landmark entertainment, sports and cultural assets being developed by Qiddiya Investment Company within Qiddiya City. Anchored to a philosophy of the ‘Power of Play’, Qiddiya City is already welcoming visitors to the world record-breaking Six Flags theme park and Aquarabia, the Middle East’s largest water park.

Other major assets announced include recently opened PlayMaker Studios, the Speed Park Track, the innovative Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, a Sir Nick Faldo-designed 18-hole championship golf course, The Qiddiya City Horse Racing Venue, the world’s first dedicated Gaming & Esports District; and the Qiddiya Performing Arts Centre.

Qiddiya City will feature homes, retail, offices, hotels, schools, and hospitals, ensuring a destination where people live, work, play, and have access to the best sports, entertainment, and cultural experiences.

It will be connected by world-class public transport including the future Qiddiya High-Speed Rail, which will connect to King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in 17 minutes and to the future King Salman International Airport in 30 minutes.

About Qiddiya City:

Qiddiya City is the flagship project of Qiddiya Investment Company, located in the Tuwaiq Mountains, approximately 40 minutes from Riyadh. It is being developed as a global destination around the concept of the “Power of Play,” bringing together entertainment, sports, and culture in an environment unlike anywhere else on earth.

Qiddiya City will offer a high-quality lifestyle and visitor experience through hundreds of diverse events and activations. It will feature a range of world-class assets, including a global Gaming & Esports District, a state-of-the-art football and multi-purpose stadium, a championship golf course, and a dedicated motorsports venue with an innovative racetrack. The city is home to the region’s largest water park, Aquarabia, and the world record-breaking Six Flags Qiddiya City theme park.

Qiddiya City will include an integrated ecosystem of residential units, retail outlets, offices, hospitality, healthcare, and educational facilities, all within a carefully planned, smart, and sustainable urban environment designed to enhance quality of life and position Qiddiya as a leading destination for living, working, and entertainment.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@qiddiya.com