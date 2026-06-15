Cairo, Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation for Development and the charitable medical foundation, “Ibrahim A. Badran” have announced the renewal of their strategic partnership for the sixth year in a raw. Building on the sustained success of "Healthy Children Initiative”, this extension reaffirms the commitment of both institutions to ensuring that children in governmental care homes across Egypt have access to integrated and high-quality healthcare

The newly signed protocol for 2026–2027 marks the third phase of the partnership, further expanding both the scope and quality of the medical services being delivered. This phase starts by the establishment and operation of three specialized medical clinics based at care homes in Cairo, Giza, and Beheira availing on-going medical care to 7,200 children.

The clinics will act as medical hubs for children within their respective zones offering a comprehensive range of specialties, including paediatrics, orthopaedics, dermatology, nutrition, ENT and ophthalmology, along with the required medications and treatments provided free of charge. The protocol places renewed emphasis on elevating service quality standards and expanding health and nutrition awareness programs to support children's sustained physical and psychological well-being.

Since its launch in 2020, the initiative, though medical convoys via mobile clinics, has delivered healthcare services to orphanages across Egypt. The program reached 588 care homes in 26 governorates, providing medical services to 25,000 children through 202 general medical convoys, 6 specialized dental convoys, and 120 clinic operating days — ensuring consistent, long-term health follow-ups rather than one-time interventions.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Trinelle, Chairman of Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation Board of Trustees, commented, “Our partnership with Ibrahim A. Badran Foundation reflects our commitment to improving children’s access to quality and well-integrated healthcare. We believe that supporting children healthcare goes beyond humanitarian responsibility — it contributes to building healthier, more resilient communities. Through 'Healthy Children Initiative', we are working towards a model of care that drives lasting change, in line with our Foundation vision of creating a positive and enduring impact across the Egyptian society."

Dr. Ola Ismail, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees and CEO of Ibrahim A. Badran Foundation, added, "Renewing this partnership for a sixth year is a true testament to what sustainable philanthropy can achieve. We don't offer one-time check-ups — we build a comprehensive system of care that tracks each child's health from day one. We are proud to have reached thousands of children in all 26 governorates, spanning every Children’s orphanages and care homes across Egypt. Alongside treatment, we invest heavily in health and nutrition awareness for both children and caregivers. Looking ahead, we are committed to integrating technology into our care model and expanding our reach to secure a healthier future for Egypt's children."

Beyond clinical care, the initiative has consistently prioritized disease prevention and community health education. Programs addressing proper nutrition, personal hygiene, early detection of malnutrition and hearing impairment have been central to the approach of this initiative. Improvements in domestic environment including water filtration systems and sanitation campaigns at care homes — have further elevated the living conditions for the children served. Together, these efforts position "Healthy Children" as a benchmark model for holistic, people-centric development in Egypt.