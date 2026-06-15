The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” organised a meeting with investors and business owners to spotlight the available investment opportunities at Al Suwaiq Industrial City. As one of Madayn’s latest strategic industrial hubs, the city is designed to boost the Sultanate’s investment climate and support economic diversification efforts by presenting an integrated infrastructure tailored for industrial, logistics, and service sectors.

Hamood bin Abdullah Al Balushi, Assistant Director General of Al Suwaiq Industrial City, stated that the city aims at offering an ideal investment climate and an integrated business ecosystem for sustainable growth in North Al Batinah Governorate. “Spanning over 12.2 million sqm spread across four development phases, the city features 1,430 multi-use investment land plots, which comprise 1,172 industrial and 258 logistics plots. The city offers a variety of options tailored to investors’ requirements and their long-term growth and expansion plans. Current indicators underscore the city’s promising outlook, with investments already exceeding RO 2.1 million,” Al Balushi pointed out.

On his part, Eng. Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Farsi detailed on Al Suwaiq Industrial City’s strategic location along Al Batinah Expressway. “This prime location ensures seamless access to the Sultanate’s various governorates as well as the local and regional ports, airports and markets, thereby significantly enhancing supply chain efficiency. Al Suwaiq Industrial City targets a broad spectrum of vital sectors, including petrochemicals, building materials, recycling and environmental industries, logistics, food, and modern agriculture, all aimed at enhancing In-Country Value (ICV) and scaling up national industrial output,” Al Farsi noted.

Al Farsi added that Madayn offers exceptional incentives to investors in Al Suwaiq Industrial City, including a two-year rental exemption, followed by a 50% rent reduction for the subsequent three years. This, along with flexible land allocation and diverse industrial, logistics, and service investment opportunities, aim to significantly reduce operational costs for the projects in their initial phases.

On the city’s readiness for development, Al Farsi said that preparatory works are on track according to approved plans. “The detailed designs for infrastructure and utility networks are complete, and the infrastructure implementation tender has been officially floated. Construction is expected to start this year, covering road networks and supporting services to ensure an integrated industrial environment that meets investor needs.

He elaborated that the city’s future vision focuses on expanding targeted industrial activities, enhancing infrastructure and supporting services, and attracting quality local and foreign investments to support economic growth and sustainable employment. Moreover, he emphasised that Al Suwaiq Industrial City serves as a strategic destination for long-term growth and investment. Al Farsi invited investors and entrepreneurs to capitalise on these opportunities to help build a modern industrial model that supports the national economy and achieves Oman Vision 2040 goals, reaffirming Madayn’s commitment to providing an integrated business environment that bolsters project success and sustainability.