Casablanca: JAIDA and CHARI have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening their cooperation in support of financial inclusion, the development of micro-entrepreneurship, and the backing of Social and Solidarity Economy (SSE) actors in Morocco.

This collaboration is built on the complementary expertise of the two institutions. JAIDA, a subsidiary of Groupe CDG and a financing company licensed by Bank Al-Maghrib, dedicated to financing Social and Solidarity Economy (SSE) actors, and CHARI, a payment institution and key player in digital financial inclusion, intend to combine their know-how to improve access to financing solutions for micro-entrepreneurs and small economic activities.

The partnership will focus in particular on developing financing mechanisms for local merchants, farmers, small food service operators, urban mobility actors, as well as other categories of micro-entrepreneurs integrated into CHARI's digital ecosystem, with the aim of supporting the development of their income-generating activities and strengthening their economic resilience.

An integrated, digital, and measurable-impact model, this partnership stands out through its full value chain coverage: from onboarding beneficiaries through to financing and monitoring. The use of digital channels enables full traceability of flows, quality instruction, and rigorous tracking of economic and social impact indicators, placing this initiative at the heart of a structured and transparent impact finance approach.

Through this cooperation, both parties aim to contribute to better financial inclusion of populations underserved by traditional financing channels, while promoting the development of local economic activity, the creation of lasting value, and the strengthening of the local entrepreneurial fabric.

ABOUT JAIDA

JAIDA, a subsidiary of Groupe CDG, is a financing company licensed by Bank Al-Maghrib, dedicated to financing Social and Solidarity Economy actors. Through its interventions, JAIDA contributes to strengthening financial inclusion, developing income-generating activities, and supporting cooperatives, associations, micro-entrepreneurs, and other inclusive economy actors, thereby contributing to the Kingdom's economic and social development.

ABOUT CHARI

CHARI is a payment institution licensed by Bank Al-Maghrib that develops a digital ecosystem of services for merchants, entrepreneurs, and local economic actors. Through its technological solutions, CHARI contributes to strengthening financial, economic, and digital inclusion in Morocco.