Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based retailer ‘Union Coop’ signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ‘Dubai Women’s Association’, which aims to support the ‘Our Challenges Make the Difference’ initiative.

The initiative aims to train and qualify people from the category of ‘People of Determination’, especially those with intellectual challenges, to develop their ideas and achieve their aspirations. Subsequently, it aims to integrate them into society and help them obtain suitable employment per their abilities.

The Memorandum was signed between Eng. Abdulla Mohammad Rafie Al Dallal, Managing Director, Union Coop and Ms. Fatima Ahmed Al Abdullah, Director, Dubai Women’s Association, Al Khawaneej Branch, Dubai.

For his part, Eng. Abdulla Mohammad Rafie Al Dallal said, “Through our support to Dubai Women Association, we aim to provide a suitable environment and care to the people with special needs, fulfil our commitment to support public welfare institutions and help in the development of an infrastructure that meets the aspirations of the wise leadership to reach number one position.



It is worth noting that the Union Coop collaborates and works hand in hand with numerous governmental and private institutions, as part of its strategy to serve the community.

Ms Fatima Ahmed Al Abdullah said, “The signing of the MoU came through our agreement with Union Coop, on focusing towards the ‘People of Determination’ segment, which is the core of the society. It is all about raising the man of the future with apt leadership qualities, in line with the vision of our wise government and our young nation.”

The signing ceremony was held at the Union Coop headquarters ‘Al Warqa City Mall’ in Dubai and was joined by Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Corporate Communication Director, Union Coop, Ms. Huda Salem Saif, Sr. Communication Section Manager at Union Coop and staff from both sides.