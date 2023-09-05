Hyrox Dubai is poised to become a landmark event in the UAE’s fitness calendar

Dubai: Global performance sports apparel and accessories leader, Under Armour, has been named the performance partner for the first-ever edition of Hyrox Dubai that took place on the 2nd of September, the fitness competition combined functional workouts with competitive racing, an exhilarating experience for participants and spectators alike. After completing its Dubai edition, Hyrox will next move to KSA, Qatar and Kuwait throughout 2024.

The powerful line-up of athletes at Hyrox Dubai included Iraqi national Gada Shaikli, who began her journey in competitive sports after having three children, going on to become a role model for women in the Middle East. Gada will be joined by American athlete Seena Akbary, founder of Energy Camp, who specializes in athletic performance training with a focus on martial arts, strength and conditioning, and mental coaching. Also part of the elite line-up is Eqyptian national Abdulrahman Sulayman, fitness enthusiast, entrepreneur and a high-profile fitness coach and athlete.

Kaarina Pagil, VP, Athlocity, said: “The Middle East is witnessing consistent growth in sports events, driven by soaring investments, increasing participation, and world-class championships. We are thrilled to support this passion for sports as the official performance partner of the Hyrox Challenge, and to empower participants as they navigate a series of intense workouts, strategically designed to challenge every aspect of their physical abilities. As the No. 1 training brand globally and in the UAE, we are committed to fostering a sense of community within the fitness world.”

The event targeted fitness enthusiasts and athletes across various disciplines. Combining running and functional workouts for athletes of different abilities, the contest included eight exercises starting from skiers to sled pushing to burpees, rowing and wall balls. Under Armor empowered the athletes through innovative performance apparel and footwear solutions, highlighting Tribase Reign 5 & Flow Dynamic as footwear game changers during the event. UA TriBase™ maximizes ground contact and grip, making it great for cross-training. On the other hand, Flow technology eliminates rubber outsoles, creating a lightweight and seamless ride with Flow Dynamic.

Under Armour is focused on inspiring the next generation of athletes in the region by reimagining how its products are engineered, to drive engagement in sports for everyone. By using ground-breaking innovation, Under Armour provides performance solutions to empower athletes to conquer challenges that will test their strength, endurance, and agility.