High school winners were awarded scholarships to pursue their bachelor's degrees at UE Dubai, along with home appliances from Bosch Middle East

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai) and BSH Home Appliances Middle East celebrated the remarkable achievements of emerging visionaries at the Green Genius Challenge: Eco-Appliance Edition. In line with the UAE’s mission to promote sustainability and educate youth on its importance, the award ceremony was held at UE Dubai on February 4th, coinciding with the National Environment Day.

Aimed at inspiring creativity in sustainability, the Green Genius Challenge invited high school students in Dubai to design eco-friendly home appliances, encouraging innovation in sustainable solutions that minimize non-renewable energy use and have a lower environmental impact. The award ceremony honoured three outstanding projects that showcased ingenuity, feasibility, and significant impact on eco-friendly designs.

The Green Genius Challenge embodies the mission of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which seek to address urgent global challenges, from clean energy to responsible consumption and the integration of smart technologies. At the heart of this vision is Target 4.7, which emphasises the transformative power of education in shaping the next generation of innovators capable of developing sustainable solutions and adopting eco-friendly lifestyles. By inspiring students to rethink everyday appliances with a focus on sustainability, the Green Genius Challenge promotes creativity and forward-thinking designs, empowering young high school innovators to help pave the way toward a greener, more sustainable future.

The distinguished jury members, including His Highness Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi also known as The Green Sheikh, Her Excellency Sybille Pfaff, German Consul General in Dubai, Prof. Dr. Eman AbuKhousa, Professor for Information Technology & Communication, and Faik Serkan Ergun, CFO of BSH Home Appliances Middle East, carefully evaluated each entry. Projects were assessed based on innovation & creativity, feasibility, impact, and design, ensuring the most groundbreaking ideas were recognized and celebrated.

His Highness Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Environmental Advisor to the Ajman government, praised the creativity of the young participants, stating: “Our future depends on innovative, sustainability-driven solutions, and it is inspiring to see young minds stepping up to tackle environmental challenges. Their creativity and commitment to environmental responsibility are evident in the remarkable and practical ideas that they have developed. These concepts represent the future of home appliances, blending technology with sustainability to create a more eco-conscious future.”

The competition saw an overwhelming response, with remarkable projects reflecting the creativity and passion of young minds. Taking the top prize, Sanjay Addepalli from GEMS Our Own High School, developed EnerGEL, a groundbreaking DIY energy-saving solution that captures heat lost during cooking and converts it into electricity. By utilizing thermoelectric generators coated with a heat-absorbing gel, the project promotes grid independence while ensuring affordability and scalability.

The first runner-up, Khushi Khanchandani, from GEMS Wellington Academy Silicon Oasis, created EcoClean, an innovative system that enhances washing machines with carbon nanotube filtration technology. Her solution enables wastewater recycling, drastically reducing water and energy consumption while ensuring safe reuse. Whilst, the second runner-up, Ananya Manikandan, from Delhi Private School introduced Sonne-Vac, a solar-powered robotic vacuum that integrates AI navigation, IoT controls, and sustainable materials. This eco-friendly alternative to conventional cleaning devices prioritizes energy efficiency and ease of use.

Prof. Dr. Eman AbuKhousa highlighted the significance of academic-industry collaborations, stating: "UE Dubai takes great pride in the achievements of these talented changemakers. This challenge exemplifies how academia and industry can work together to create real-world sustainable solutions, as seen in our partnership with BSH Home Appliances Middle East. We eagerly anticipate welcoming the winners to UE Dubai on their well-earned scholarships, where they get more knowledge and practical experience and continue to shape a more sustainable future."

Faik Serkan Ergun, CFO of BSH Home Appliances Middle East, remarked: " At BSH, sustainability isn’t just a commitment—it’s at the very core of what we do. But innovation doesn’t happen in isolation. Collaboration is key. The partnership between academia and industry, between forward-thinking students and organizations like Bosch, is what makes meaningful change possible."

The Green Genius Challenge is more than just a competition; it is a platform for young innovators to turn their eco-friendly ideas into reality. The winning participants received scholarships to UE Dubai and a range of Bosch home appliances, highlighting the dedication of both organizations to supporting the next generation of sustainable leaders.

Winner Sanjay Addepalli shared his enthusiasm by saying: "Participating in the Green Genius Challenge was a truly rewarding experience. Developing EnerGEL allowed me to merge sustainability with practicality, and I am honoured that my innovation was recognized by the judges."

As the UAE continues its journey towards sustainability, initiatives like the Green Genius Challenge will play a vital role in inspiring innovative solutions for a greener tomorrow.

For more information about the Green Genius Challenge, please visit https://www.ue-germany.com/green-genius-challenge or contact GreenGeniusChallenge@ue-germany.com

About the University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) and the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai)

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) is a highly accredited German private university committed to academic excellence and global learning opportunities. With over 25 years of experience, UE offers a range of Bachelor's, Master's, dual Bachelor's, and MBA degree programmes in business, technology, data, sports, psychology and design. Currently, UE operates four campuses in Germany (Berlin, Hamburg, Iserlohn and Potsdam). UE serves more than 5,800 students from more than 140 countries, preparing them for success in today’s job market. UE was recently awarded the German Education Award 2023/2024, presented by the German Institute for Service Quality.

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai), the first German university to establish a campus in UAE, welcomed its first batch of students in April 2024. Strategically located in Dubai’s World Trade Centre and forming strong partnerships with international companies, UE Dubai offers a wide range of Bachelors and Master’s programmes, including the Master of Arts in Innovation Design Management. Committed to offering the highest standards in higher education, UE Dubai provides exceptional learning opportunities and valuable connections to its students.

For more information please visit: www.ue-germany.com

About BSH Home Appliances

BSH Home Appliances FZE, based in Dubai, UAE, is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH in Munich, Germany. We market Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau kitchen appliances. At the heart of our operations in the GCC region, BSH Office, Dubai, stands as the central hub, orchestrating the success of our brands. With a total of nine specialized departments, our team is dedicated to delivering excellence in every facet of our business.

Our workforce is a testament to diversity and inclusivity, comprising individuals from 12 different nationalities. This rich tapestry of backgrounds and perspectives fosters a culture of innovation and creativity within our organization. Notably, we take pride in our commitment to gender equality, with 31% of our team members being women, contributing their valuable skills and insights to our daily operations.

Markets: UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar.

BSH United Arab Emirates | BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (bsh-group.com)