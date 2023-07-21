Ubuntu Towers Uganda today announced the successful completion of its rebranding to TowerCo of Africa Uganda, which is 90% owned by TowerCo of Africa (TOA), a fully owned subsidiary of AXIAN Telecom. Under a new identity, the company forges ahead with its journey towards redefining connectivity in Uganda.

Geoffrey Donnels Oketayot, CEO at TowerCo of Africa Uganda, said: "We are thrilled to officially unveil TowerCo of Africa Uganda and embark on this exciting next chapter in what has been a very fulfilling journey. Our rebranding represents a transfer of the positive legacy from Ubuntu Towers to the TowerCo of Africa brand. It also marks an important milestone in our evolution, which is punctuated by our ambition to be the best green passive infrastructure solutions provider in Uganda."

At a celebratory event graced by the Uganda State Minister of ICT, Honourable Joyce Juliet Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, and other dignitaries as well as business leaders, the TowerCo of Africa Uganda team reflected on the market impact the company has had since it was founded in 2020. They also thanked the partners who have been instrumental in accelerating the benefits realised by the Ugandan people.

"We are immensely grateful for the support of our employees, customers, business partners, industry bodies and government in helping to shape the socio-economic impact of TowerCo of Africa Uganda. We remain committed to delivering exceptional telecommunications solutions that catapult communities, businesses, and the economy towards meaningful growth," concluded Oketayot.

Committed to sustainable and responsible development, TowerCo of Africa Uganda has rolled out towers across approximately 360 sites - nearly all of them equipped with hybrid energy solutions - and expects this number to grow significantly in the coming years.

Stephane Beuvelet, CEO of TowerCo of Africa, added: "TowerCo of Africa's infrastructure investments are contributing to various sectors such as education, e-health, e-farming, logistics, and transport - amongst others. We are delighted to collaborate with compelling partners to deliver enhanced services as we work towards a better-connected, sustainable Uganda. We feel privileged to operate in a market where the regulation is progressive, and its people, ambitious and innovative. This fuels our confidence for the country's ability to become a leading player in green powered passive telecoms infrastructure."

TowerCo of Africa Uganda will continue to be run by its highly experienced management team, including the co-founders Geoffrey Donnels Oketayot (CEO), George Ssamula (CLO), and Ronald Onzia (COO), Mark Otai (CFO) and Harold Luzinda (CCO) – who collectively have over 25 years of experience in different fields, including engineering, business, operations management, and law. With a visionary leadership team at the helm, TowerCo of Africa Uganda is poised to shape the future of sustainable passive telecoms infrastructure and drive Uganda's ascent as a trailblazer in the digital age.

ABOUT TOA

A subsidiary of Axian Telecom, TowerCo of Africa (TOA) is one of Africa's fastest growing tower infrastructure companies with operations in Madagascar, Uganda, the DRC and Tanzania. TowerCo of Africa embarked on its venture in Madagascar in 2011. Over the course of the following decade, TOA steadily expanded its pan-African operations through build-to-suit passive infrastructure in order to meet the growing demand for a better-connected Africa.

As a responsible business, TOA is dedicated to sustainable growth, minimising its environmental impact and that of its partners, customers and communities. By embracing next-generation innovations, TOA actively contributes to a carbon-neutral tower infrastructure, shaping a greener future for Africa.

Learn more about TowerCo of Africa and its transformative solutions at www.towercoofafrica.com

ABOUT AXIAN TELECOM

AXIAN Telecom is a pan-African telecommunications service provider operating in nine markets through its subsidiaries and affiliates in Tanzania, Madagascar, Togo, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Réunion, Mayotte, and the Comoros. It operates across three key business segments, providing mobile and fixed networks as well as digital infrastructure and mobile financial services.

AXIAN Telecom systematically ensures that its business has a sustainable and positive impact on the daily lives of millions of people. As Africa’s 7th largest mobile operator, the business serves around 36 million customers and is a market disruptor, having expanded through active acquisitions and heavy network investments since 2015.

Find more about AXIAN Telecom: www.axian-telecom.com