The digital transformation will boost a 30-50% efficiency and speed at Samana Developers.

At a later stage, Samana will deploy more sophisticated technologies including robots, humanoids.

Digitization will eventually transform Samana Developers into an innovative PropTech company.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Samana Developers, a leading real estate developer in Dubai, has partnered with Oracle to commence digital transformation. The partnership will enable the developer to leverage Oracle's cutting-edge digital solutions, offering improved operational efficiency, enhanced decision-making, and integrated business processes. Oracle will digitize the existing technology setup to modernize into an innovative PropTech corporation.

Digitization to Increase 50% Efficiency

Samana Developers will deploy Oracle Fusion Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to automate Samana’s core functions like Project Management, Finance, Procurement, and Human Resources. The digitization will boost a 30-50% in efficiency, and speed into Samana Developers’ integrated business processes and deliver better value and optimized service levels to customers.

With the digital transformation, Samana Developers is poised to lead the way in the real estate industry and cement its position as a forward-thinking and innovative real estate developer aimed at good governance and delivering exceptional value to its customers.

Mr. Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer at Samana Developers, commented: "Today, we have embarked on a new journey of digital upgrade and transformation. Partnering with one of the best cloud-based solution providers in the world will take Samana Developers to the next level. With the integration of Oracle Fusion ERP into our real estate operations, Samana Developers will eventually shape up into a PropTech company. The adoption of Oracle Fusion ERP will play a vital role in the company’s digital transformation.”

Good Governance

He added: “The digital transformation initiative is a reflection of our commitment to good governance, innovation and excellence in our project management. It will cement our philosophy of being on time, every time. By embracing cutting-edge technology, we will be able to deliver greater value to our investors in particular and to our stakeholders in general while maintaining our position as one of the fastest growing, leading and innovative real estate developers in Dubai."

Data Analytics

Oracle Fusion ERP provides a unified platform that enables seamless integration of various business functions. By consolidating disparate systems into a single, cohesive platform, Samana Developers anticipates improved data visibility, data analytics, enhanced decision-making capabilities, and increased operational agility.

Mr. Ramana U.V.V, CEO of Shahgaron, an Oracle partner, said: “We are witnessing a robust increase and adoption of technologies in the real estate industry. It shows the developers in Dubai are no less than the developers in New York, London and Hong Kong. We are glad to witness the upward trajectory of Samana Developers with the digital transformation implementation.”

First Phase Focuses on Digital Backbone

Samana Developers’ digital transformation is envisioned as a phased journey, with significant milestones spread over the next two to three years. The first phase focuses on establishing the digital backbone—integrating basic technologies and launching the initial version of customer and broker portals. Subsequent phases will see the introduction of more sophisticated technologies, including the deployment of robots and humanoids.