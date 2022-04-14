With its aspirations to be a leader in blockchain, NFT and Web3 technologies, the company’s founders explain their vision for the hyper-dynamic world of tokenomics and virtual spaces, where they believe the future of the global digital economy lies



Dubai, United Arab Emirates – BEDU, Dubai’s foremost pioneer in Web3 technologies and solutions, today announced its UAE launch along with a pledge to empower businesses, governments, and individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to ‘build the next digital frontier’.



BEDU was formed to bring expertise and investment from around the world to the UAE to accelerate the realization of the vision for Web3, blockchain, NFT (non-fungible tokens) and the Metaverse.



Web3 is the third stage of the web evolution that uses the power of Artificial intelligence (AI), Machine learning and blockchain to make the internet smarter providing greater utilization for users. And NFTs are digital properties in the form of art or media purchased using Blockchain technology. This evolution of the internet is expected to provide users with access to virtual and augment reality experiences in the real digital world, more commonly known as the Metaverse.

“BEDU is committed to creating world-leading blockchain, Web3, and Metaverse solutions within the UAE and then expanding that progress throughout the MENA region and beyond, because we see the country as a potential Silicon Valley for NFTs and blockchain,” said Khaled Al Huraimel, Co-Founder and Chairman of BEDU. “We are born out of the UAE, but global in our vision for the next iteration of humanity’s shared digital world. We are the leader in the blockchain space – a gateway to the Metaverse for the UAE and the region. Together with our clients, we shall build a new virtual economy and the next digital frontier.”



BEDU’s leadership and technical teams collectively aggregate decades of international experience working with governments, brands, and businesses. Khaled Al Huraimel is a leading Emirati tech entrepreneur, AI thought leader and a strong advocate for digitalisation, having founded several startups as well as serving on several boards.

Matti Zinder, Co-Founder and President of BEDU is a successful serial entrepreneur and investor having founded multiple high-companies and business groups in over 30 years of technology-driven business success. He is also the founder and Chairman of an early-stage VC fund and serves as Chairman in a number of high-tech businesses across the digital media and cyber realms. And Misha Hanin, Co-Founder and CEO of BEDU is a highly experienced technology leader with 30+ years of experience in tech-projects and enterprises. He is also one of the nearly 500 trained Microsoft Certified Masters (MCM) in the world.



BEDU operates under two business verticals: BEDU Labs and BEDU World. BEDU Labs is an “NFT factory” that provides turnkey solutions for clients interested in pursuing the potential of the Web3 arena. Services include planning, creation, deployment, and promotion of Web3 and NFT projects, as well as coaching for digital creators on how to safeguard their intellectual property.



BEDU World is the company’s vision to the creation of a future interconnected ecosystem – the Metaverse. Bedu World is to be announced soon and is designed with a unique futuristic approach, and will be an extremely sophisticated and advanced approach, based on a unique blockchain implementation that BEDU has developed. This proprietary Metaverse, will be a breakthrough in its visual and technological implementation and will provide the ability to capitalize on the realm’s limitless potential as it gives rise to a new digital economy characterized by tokenomics and blockchain.

BEDU has embarked on a range of innovative projects that will span 2022 and beyond. This includes UAE NFT, an Emirates-based NFT collection that is investing in the advancement of the digital space, the metaverse, and Web3, with a vision to progressively build a community within the industry. The first exciting project from BEDU as part of the UAENFT collection is the ‘From Desert to Mars’ that showcases works created by seven of the most creative and influential international NFT artists. Their artwork celebrates the UAE’s journey and evolution by exploring the dawn of the nation with the discovery of oil, the real estate boom, and finally the space venture.

“BEDU is a guide to a new world, a world that is taking shape in our familiar digital spaces,” said Misha Hanin, Co-founder and CEO of BEDU. “Our technologies reach from one side of the innovation spectrum to the other. We use AI, ML, and the world’s most sophisticated cybersecurity to deliver a democratized, ethical blockchain that the world can trust. If you want to witness the future of blockchain, NFT and the Metaverse, keep your eye on the UAE. And keep your eye on BEDU.”

