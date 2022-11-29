Contest with cash prizes worth AED 10,000 and over 100 Ghaf Tree plantation drive marks the occasion.

Century Financial — UAE’s leading financial consultancy firm with three decades of market presence – announced its National Day celebrations with a social media campaign titled; #UAEIsMyHome. The campaign was conceptualized to celebrate the spirit of the nation that embraces expatriates from countries across the globe. It experienced a riot of colors to reveal the participants’ love for their home country and the UAE.

#UAEIsMyHome was rolled out on leading social media platforms on the 18th of November that invited participants to paint the flags of their country and the UAE on each side of the face. With over 1000 enthusiastic entries ending the campaign on 29th November, it became a sought-after platform to express the participants’ love for both; their country of origin and the UAE. The campaign received immense social media traction with over 1000,000 impressions as it resonated with the audiences’ sentiments. It kept the sense of belonging alive for both countries while respecting their roles in establishing peoples’ identities. Interestingly, the campaign #UAEIsMyHome also played a follow-up to the last year’s campaign titled; #WhatsUAEForYou.

Century Financial continues its pursuit of complementing the UAE’s vision of a unified nation with initiatives that encourage building a cohesive society. The brand strongly believes in embracing the core values and elements of cultural significance to best engage its audiences with opportunities to express their love for the UAE. As part of the 51st National Day celebrations, employees from Century Financial also planted Ghaf Trees with their name tags to express gratitude and love for the country. The plantation drive was held in association with Companies for Good at ICBA, Dubai where over 100 Ghaf Trees were planted by 70 employees.

Century Financial will announce the winners of the #UAEIsMyHome campaign on the 29th of November when winners will be felicitated with AED 10,000 worth cash prizes.

The #UAEIsMyHome social media campaign created lasting memories for participants and also cultivated sentiments of solidarity.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Consultancy LLC (Century Financial) is an award-winning privately-owned financial services provider headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates that specializes in investments and trading in CFDs (Contracts for Difference), forex, indices, shares, commodities, treasuries, and ETFs, along with exchange-traded derivatives. The company’s service portfolio includes investment consultancy, research and analysis, and financial promotional services across forex and CFDs.

