Industry leaders to exchange knowledge, expertise and experience to drive innovation in the infrastructure industry to tackle global sustainability and sector challenges

Hosting the annual meeting reaffirms the UAE’s pioneering role in developing quality infrastructure, a keystone of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : In collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Borouge, a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, is hosting the annual meeting of the ISO/TC 138 technical committee in Abu Dhabi, being held for the first time ever in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.

The event, which runs from 23 – 27 October, reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to supporting and implementing global best practices in standardisation. It also aligns with MoIAT-led efforts to develop the industrial and technological sectors through the integration of international standards. The initiative is in line with the ministry’s objectives to enhance industry’s competitiveness through robust quality infrastructure.

The committee is one of the technical committees of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), the largest independent, non-governmental international organisation with a membership of 169 standardisation bodies. The ISO/TC 138 meeting brings together the main committee, subcommittees, and working groups that oversee international standards for non-metallic pipes used for fluid transportation and their accessories, including valves and connectors.

As member and host, Borouge is joining forces with global industry leaders and experts to exchange knowledge and expertise on standardisation and product-specific technical specifications at the meeting. Participants aim to develop a voluntary, consensual benchmark for international standards, driving innovation in infrastructure and global sustainability practices.

Strengthening Collaboration

For his part, His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “Hosting the ISO/TC 138 technical committee annual meeting in collaboration with Borouge, a national company, is in line with enhancing international cooperation. It reaffirms the UAE’s pioneering role in developing quality infrastructure, a keystone of the ‘Make It in The Emirates’ initiative.”

He added: “Enhancing quality infrastructure and creating an integrated, flexible standardisation ecosystem is among MoIAT’s key pillars to ensure achieving the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. This bolsters its role in creating an attractive business environment for local and international investors, supporting the growth and competitiveness of national industries. The ministry is keen on strengthening partnerships with key international institutions and organisations to ensure that local products conform to the latest global standards.”

He noted that the UAE’s quality infrastructure issued more than 27,000 standards and technical regulations across various sectors, contributing to the availability of UAE products in over 80 countries worldwide. Efforts to harmonise national, international standards and conformity assessment procedures have facilitated international trade and increased consumer confidence.

Through MoIAT’s membership, the UAE was the first country in the Middle East to become a member of the ISO Council for 2020/2022.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, commented: “We are honoured to host the annual meeting of the ‘ISO/TC 138’ technical committee in Abu Dhabi for the first time in the Middle East and Asia Pacific in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.This prestigious gathering provides an opportunity for Borouge to reinforce its leading industry position and its ongoing support to the UAE’s manufacturing sector as a key provider premium and differentiated polyolefin solutions serving industries.”

“As global industry leaders and experts gather to exchange knowledge and expertise on standardisation and product specifications, Borouge will highlight its Quality Policy which underpins its commitment to quality throughout its successful businesses to achieve the maximum benefits for all our stakeholders. Quality is at the forefront at Borouge, and since its inception, we have adopted stringent quality specifications and work in accordance with established quality standards.” added Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge.

Toru Kurita, Chair of ISO/TC138, said: “ISO/TC138 is one of the most important technical committees of the International Standards Organisation that has been handling plastics pipes, fittings and valves for the transport of fluids. As the Chair of ISO/TC138, I am so excited that the ISO/TC138 Annual Meeting 2023 is being held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, hosted by MoIAT-STR. Through the strong cooperation of ISO/TC138 member countries around the world, including United Arab Emirates as an important member of the TC, ISO/TC138 established and is maintaining excellent standards for more than 350, and more than 60 standards are under development or proposal. ISO/TC138 is aiming at excellent Technical Committee that truly contributes to international society through international standards. I am confident that ISO/TC138 Abu Dhabi Meeting will be a great meeting to promote these initiatives.”

Borouge has represented the UAE in the ISO/TC 138 technical committee since 2015, which is testament to its leading role as a supplier of sustainable, innovative materials and an expert in the industrial field. The ISO/TC 138 committee has developed and issued approximately 355 approved international standards, with 37 in progress.

The committee comprises 41 participating and 35 observing members from around the world.

