Abu Dhabi: Provacuno (Provacuno, Madrid, Spain), a Spanish beef interprofessional association, organized a delegation of top UAE beef importers to visit several Spanish plants and farms as part of its Wonderful Beef 2.0 campaign as a trade mission. Participants learned about the safety and quality of EU/Spanish beef, which follows a strict and safe European production model.

Five UAE Beef importers - namely Excellence Meats LLC, Hope Gourmet, Parker Migliorini International Food Trading LLC, Sunlife General Trading LLC and Unique Seven Star General Trading LLC – participated in a 4-day trade mission which was conducted in Spain. On the first day, the group of UAE importers travelled to a renowned cattle farm, which stands out at the national level for being one of the largest producers of calves born and raised on its own farms through the development of homogeneous lines in breeds, sexes, conformations, and fat. The participants learned about Spanish Beef, which emphasized productive capacity and extensive control from the source to create a recognized quality meat. This farm also selects specimens with exceptional characteristics from the “Aquitaine Blonda cattle breed” and are given special care in the breeding process. On the second day, the UAE participants travelled to Buñol, Valencia and toured a massive 55,000 square meter Slaughterhouse facility in Buñol (Valencia). This facility has a slaughter line for up to 100 animals per hour, a cutting plant and veal with a capacity of 130 tons per day, a chamber of meat products to produce snacks, minced meat, and burgers. They also have a massive cool storage center of fresh and frozen beef products, at a capacity of forty thousand cubic meters.

The third day of the mission involved a trip to Barcelona, where the participants were treated to a tour of one of Spain’s most long-standing beef production organizations in Barcelona, with a history dating back over 100 years. The UAE vendors witnessed the superlative practice of extensive product traceability. The last day of the trip concluded at Mercamadrid, where the UAE team visited a state-of-the-art beef processing plant and headquarters in Mercamadrid.

These facilities are in accordance with the strictest safety and hygiene requirements, represent a clear competitive value in their beef that allows the company to guarantee the best conditions for the final product. The trade mission by Provacuno received rave reviews by the participants. The UAE beef importers appreciated all of the key points conveyed from the trade mission; from the selective cattle breeding program and supply chain, top class slaughterhouse and storage facilities, dedication to traceability, state of the art facilities, packing robots, foreign body detection, as well as the EPM’s strict regulations.

About PROVACUNO

Provacuno, the Agro-food Inter-professional Organization of the Spanish Beef Industry, consists of national associations that represent companies from the production, industrial and commercial sectors of this product. These associations represent and defend the interests of their members. In addition, Provacuno is where these associations come together and where decisions are adopted with regards to the internal regulation of the sector.

Provacuno was established on 2 December 1997 and officially recognized as an agro-food inter-professional organization by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, on 30 June 1998, in accordance with Law 38/1994 that regulates the agro-food inter-professional organizations.

It represents approximately 85% of the industry in Spain, including both producers and processors.