Dubai, United Arab Emirates - FedEx Express Corporation (FedEx), the world’s largest express transportation company, has introduced 14 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric vehicles (EVs) into its pickup and delivery fleet in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This makes the UAE the first FedEx market in the Middle East to introduce this model of van.

The EVs support daily routes across the Emirates and offer up to three-ton load capacity with an estimated range of up to 380 kilometers on a full charge. Collectively, the new EVs are estimated to help avoid around 148 metric tons of CO₂ emissions per year[i].

FedEx is taking a phased approach towards a fully electric global pickup and delivery fleet by 2040. This EV fleet expansion in the UAE strengthens progress toward zero-tailpipe emissions in last-mile operations and reflects how the country is becoming an early mover for future deployments across the region.

“FedEx is committed to building a smarter, more efficient network for our customers,” stated Taarek Hinedi, vice president operations and planning & engineering at FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. “Electric vehicles are proving their value across our global operations, and expanding our fleet in the UAE gives us a tangible opportunity to reduce last-mile emissions while supporting reliable delivery performance with the sustained growth of e-commerce. This move reinforces the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and brings us closer to our goal of achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040.”

“Mercedes-Benz Vans is proud to collaborate with FedEx on this deployment in the UAE, marking another step forward for electric last-mile logistics in the region,” said Serkan Sarikaya, Head of Vans Middle East and Africa at Mercedes-Benz. “The eSprinter was engineered for demanding commercial operations, combining robust payload capability, reliable range, and advanced safety features. Its custom-built deployment for FedEx demonstrates how electric vans can be seamlessly integrated into high-intensity delivery networks, supporting operational efficiency while advancing the UAE’s Net Zero ambitions. This initiative sets a clear benchmark for scalable, sustainable logistics across the Middle East.”

In addition to vehicle electrification, FedEx continues to explore innovative solutions to enhance the sustainability of its operations, including the company’s vision of integrating renewable energy and enhancing facility efficiency. The FedEx hub at Dubai World Central (DWC) Airport was built to comply with Dubai Municipality Green Standards, which aim to improve building performance by reducing the consumption of energy, water, and materials. The facility includes a building management system for energy efficiency, electric charging stations for FedEx and employee vehicles, and will also feature solar power panels in the near future.

FedEx also introduced a cloud-based carbon emissions reporting tool, FedEx® Sustainability Insights, giving customers access to historical emissions information on eligible shipments within the FedEx network. FedEx customers can use the data to help make more informed decisions on their future shipping strategy to help reduce their impact on the environment.

To learn more about the company’s sustainability programs, please visit: https://www.fedex.com/en-us/sustainability.html.

About Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

FedEx press releases are available here.

Contact: Natali Fahmi

Communications Advisor

FedEx Middle East and North Africa

natali.fahmi@fedex.com

[i] Estimated reduction is based on replacing 14 diesel-powered vehicles with the new eSprinters over typical annual operating distances in the UAE.