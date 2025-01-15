Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AKCEL GP, a UAE-based motorsport team, is making waves as it officially enters the global racing arena. Competing in Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA), Formula Regional Middle East Championship (FRMEC), and Formula 4 (F4) series, the team’s launch marks a significant milestone for the UAE. With the inclusion of both Hamda and Amna Al Qubaisi, trailblazing Emirati sisters who have shattered barriers in motorsport, AKCEL GP is championing a new era of diversity and talent. Hamda, the first woman to podium in the Italian F4 Championship, and Amna, the first Emirati woman to compete in international racing, embody the team’s mission to inspire, innovate, and break boundaries on the global stage.

Founded on the principles of acceleration and excellence, the team aims to push the boundaries of performance and inclusivity. AKCEL GP’s roster of drivers includes rising stars from diverse nationalities, showcasing the team’s focus on nurturing global talent and empowering the next generation of racers.

“AKCEL GP represents more than a racing team; it is a showcase of cutting-edge technology, visionary talent, and a commitment to sustainability,” said Amit Kaushal, Group Chairman of AKCEL Group. “We are excited to embark on this journey and inspire a new era of motorsport excellence.”

The team integrates advanced data analytics and telemetry to optimise driver performance while championing sustainable technologies such as energy-efficient systems and lightweight materials. The team’s cars, adhering to FIA standards, reflect AKCEL GP’s dedication to competitive excellence. With Alpine Racing collaboration for the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA) and FIA-standard Formula 4 vehicles designed for cost efficiency and fairness, AKCEL GP is equipped to challenge the best on circuits worldwide. With circuits spanning Europe, the Middle East, and beyond, AKCEL GP aims to connect with a diverse global audience while offering sponsors unparalleled opportunities for global exposure.

AKCEL GP’s drivers include some of the brightest talents in the racing world:

Amna Al Qubaisi (23, UAE): The first Emirati woman to compete in international motorsport, breaking barriers on the global stage.

Hamda Al Qubaisi (22, UAE): A trailblazing Emirati racer and the first woman to podium in the Italian F4 Championship.

Jaden Pariat (17, India): The MRF F2000 champion and a history-making podium finisher in the British F4 Championship.

Reno Francot (17, Netherlands): Known for his strategic brilliance in endurance racing and GT events.

David Cosma (15, Romania): A rising star in touring and endurance racing.

Aditya Kulkarni (16, UK): A versatile competitor excelling in national and regional championships.

“Our focus is on precision and performance, ensuring our drivers have the best resources to excel and compete at the highest levels,” said Team Principal Rohit Koul. “AKCEL GP is not just a team but a vision for developing world-class racing talent and engaging fans with thrilling motorsport experiences,” added Team Director Gaurav Dhall.

The formation of AKCEL GP was marked by overcoming significant challenges, including uniting a team of diverse nationalities and breaking barriers for women in motorsport. These experiences have shaped the team’s commitment to inclusivity and excellence.

As AKCEL GP prepares for its debut season, the team invites fans and sponsors to join its mission to accelerate the future of racing.

About AKCEL GP:

AKCEL GP is a UAE-based motorsport team competing in Euro Cup 3, Formula Regional Middle East Championship, and Formula 4. Dedicated to developing world-class racing talent and fostering innovation, AKCEL GP is setting new benchmarks in motorsport globally.